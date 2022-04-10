SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Athletes from three area schools had solid showings in the high school portion of the Sioux City Relays, held Saturday.
The Ponca boys had a pair of third place finishes, Matt Logue in the shot put (50-8 1/2) and the team’s Class C 400 relay (46.56). The Indians were also fifth in the Class C 1600 relay (3:45.00) and eighth in the open 3200 relay (8:58.01).
Dalton Lamprecht, who ran on the 1600 and 3200 relays, was also seventh in the 800 (2:08.36). Brody Taylor, who ran on the 3200 relay, was seventh in the open 3200 (10:29.62). Guy Severeide was seventh in the Class C 110 hurdles (18.32).
For the Ponca girls, Julien Buckles was eighth in the Class C 100 (13.95) and anchored the Indians to third in the Class C 400 relay (53.83) and fourth in the Class C 1600 relay (4:24.00). Abbie Hrouda and Ellie McAfee also ran on both relays.
For the Dakota Valley girls, Silja Gunderson was third in the Class B 100 hurdles (16.70) and anchored the Panthers to fifth in the Class B 800 relay (1:55.09) and seventh in the Class B 400 relay (53.90). Emma Wiese and Izzy Linden also ran on both relays.
Also for the Panthers, Sophia Redler was seventh in the 1,500 (5:20.41) and Jorja Van Den Hul was eighth in the high jump (4-10).
The Dakota Valley boys were led by a fourth place finish in the 3200 relay (8:50.02) and an eighth place finish in the Class B medley relay (4:02.76), with Blake Schmiedt anchoring both finishes.
Also for the Panthers, Trae Piel was fifth in the high jump (5-10), Nick Margeas was sixth in the long jump (19-5 1/4) and Avery Bradshaw was eighth in the 800 (2:08.99). Bradshaw also ran on the Panthers’ 3200 relay.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Lauren McDermott took home a couple of Class C places: fifth in the 100 (13.76) and seventh in the 100 hurdles (18.72). Also for EPJ, Joe Cross was fourth in the 3200, finishing in 10:09.39.
