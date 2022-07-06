VERMILLION — Dell Rapids’ Jack Henry tossed six no-hit innings, striking out nine, in a 1-0 victory over Vermillion Post 1 in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday in Vermillion.
Brayden Pankonen doubled and singled, and Henry doubled for Dell Rapids. C.J. Smith and Treyse Eastman each had a hit.
Ben Burbach had the lone Vermillion hit, a seventh inning single.
Burbach took the loss, striking out three.
Vermillion, 11-8, hosts Dakota Valley today (Thursday).
EPJ 8, Baltic 6
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson outlasted Baltic 8-6 in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Christian Mueller and Noah McDermott each had two hits for EPJ. Jacob Gale doubled. Hunter Geary, Ty Trometer and Cade Fennel each had a hit in the victory.
Noah Larson struck out three batters over 5 2/3 innings of work for the win. Ben Swatek got the final four outs, striking out one.
Dakota Valley 15, BAH 2
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Jackson Strawn went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI, leading Dakota Valley past Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 15-2 in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Jackson Boonstra, Garrett Anderson, Brayden Major, Jaxon Hennies, Jake Pruchniak and Brendan Barnett each had a hit in the victory.
Max Orr had two hits for B-AH. Alex Winquist, Isaac Ward, Cooper Nelson and Ryne Klungseth each had a hit in the effort.
Beau Pollema pitched four innings, striking out five, for the win. Ashton Pick struck out three in an inning of relief. Nelson took the loss.
Tuesday
Tabor 12, Gregory 3
GREGORY — Tabor scored seven runs in the third inning to claim a 12-3 victory over Gregory County in American Legion baseball action late Tuesday night.
Nolan Dvorak went 4-for-5 with two doubles, and Trent Herrboldt went 4-for-5 with three RBI for Tabor. Riley Rothschadl had two hits, including a home run. Landon Bares doubled and singled. Carter Uecker also had two hits. Nolan Carda doubled and Dawson Bietz added a hit in the victory.
Uecker pitched four innings, striking out six, for the win. Bietz struck out three and Carda struck out two, each in an inning of scoreless relief.
Tabor, 16-6, hosts Canova today (Thursday).
Winner-Col. 8, Platte-Ged. 7
WINNER — Winner-Colome scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim an 8-7 victory over Platte-Geddes in American Legion baseball action late Tuesday.
Caden Foxley went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Platte-Geddes. Aiden Bultje and Jaxon Christensen each had a hit in the effort.
Bultje took the loss in relief of Caden Oberbroekling, who struck out seven in his 6 1/3 innings of work.
Platte-Geddes, 7-1, hosts Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney on Friday.
