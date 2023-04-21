The poor weather conditions are continuing to sideline area programs:
— The Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake at Chamberlain-Kimball-Lyman baseball game, scheduled for Friday, was postponed to Thursday, May 11.
Periods of rain and snow this evening. Windy and remaining overcast overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: April 21, 2023 @ 3:39 pm
— The Phoenix softball quadrangular, scheduled for Saturday in Freeman, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
