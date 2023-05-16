BURWELL, Neb. — Creighton’s Gage Burns earned medalist honors in the District D-3 Boys’ Golf Tournament, Tuesday at Calamus Golf Course in Burwell.
Burns shot a 75 to earn top honors. William Jesse of Chambers-Wheeler Central and Colin Cooksley of Anselmo-Merna each finished two strokes back at 77.
Neligh-Oakdale won the team title with a 348, beating out Elgin Public-Pope John (365) and Burwell (371). Creighton just missed a team berth, finishing fourth at 374.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Neligh-Oakdale 348; 2, Elgin Public-Pope John 365; 3, Burwell 371; 4, Creighton 374; 5, Anselmo-Merna 375; 6, Boyd County 379; 7, Stuart 384; T8, Niobrara-Verdigre 420; T8, North Central 420; 10, Riverside 436; 11, Ainsworth 438; 12, Central Valley 520
TOP 10: 1, Gage Burns, Creighton 75; 2, William Jesse, Chambers-Wheeler Central 77; 3, Colin Cooksley, Anselmo-Merna 77; 4, Timothy Atkinson, Boyd County 81; 5, Anthony Heiser, Stuart 82; 6, Paiton Hoefer, Elgin Public-Pope John 83; 7, Aaron Bartak, Anselmo-Merna 83; 8, Brady Haake, Sandhills-Thedford 83; 9, Bryson Gadeken, Neligh-Oakdale 85; T10, Wryder Svoboda, Burwell 85; T10, Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale 85
