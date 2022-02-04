SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty University was picked third in the Great Plains Athletic Conference preseason baseball poll, announced Friday. It marks the second straight season the Lancers were picked third in the preseason poll.
Concordia, which won the 2021 GPAC Tournament and became just the second GPAC team to advance to the NAIA World Series, was first in the preseason poll, picking up 10 of 11 first place votes for 100 points. Doane, which shared the GPAC regular season title with Concordia, was second with 91 points and one first place vote.
Mount Marty, 29-19 overall and 16-11 in the GPAC a season ago, finished with 76 points in the poll. Briar Cliff (69) and Jamestown (67) rounded out the top five.
The Lancers return two first-team all-GPAC selections, including GPAC Player of the Year Billy Hancock (Sr., C). First-team outfielder Caid Koletzky (Jr.) also returns, as do second-team selections Josh Roemen (Sr., 2B), Mason Townsend (Sr., 3B), Tyler Priest (Sr., P) and Chris Rofe (Jr., P). Honorable mention selection Dylan Nicholson (Sr., P) also returns for a Lancer squad that boasts 11 seniors and 15 juniors.
Mount Marty is scheduled to open the season Feb. 12-13 in Joplin, Missouri, with a four-game set against Waldorf (Iowa). The Lancers are scheduled to open the home portion of their season Feb. 19-20 against Presentation.
POLL: 1, Concordia 100 points (10 first place votes); 2, Doane 91 (1); 3, Mount Marty 76; 4, Briar Cliff 69; 5, Jamestown 67; 6, Morningside 52; 7, Northwestern 51; 8, Dordt 32; 9, Midland 31; 10, Dakota Wesleyan 20; 11, Hastings 16
