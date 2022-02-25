SPEARFISH — The Yankton Bucks broke a 48-year-old school record, racking up 93 points in a 93-57 rout of Spearfish on Friday in Spearfish.
The scoring barrage broke a record set by the 1973-74 Bucks of 92 points. The ’73-74 squad, led by YHS Hall of Famer Chad Nelson, averaged 75.4 points per game on the way to a championship season.
The total was also the most scored by a Class AA boys’ team this season, breaking the 88 points the Bucks scored against Douglas on Jan. 29.
Rugby Ryken posted 19 points and four assists for Yankton (11-8). Drew Ryken hit 5-of-7 from three-point range, finishing with 17 points. Jaden Kral finished with 16 points. Dylan Prouty hit three three-pointers on the way to 11 points in the victory.
Ryan Heinert led Spearfish (8-12) with 15 points. Seth Hamilton added 12 points.
Yankton led 24-16 after one quarter, then extended the lead to 53-29 at halftime and 79-38 after three quarters. The Bucks had just one player see more than 20 minutes of court time in the contest, as reserves played out much of the second half.
Yankton finishes the regular season at Sturgis today (Saturday).
In sub-varsity action Friday, Yankton beat Spearfish 73-35 in the JV game. Drew Ryken drained six three-pointers for 25 points for the Bucks and Isaiah Schelhaas added 15 points.
Spearfish won the sophomore game 47-35. Tucker Gilmore led the Bucks with 13 points, while Matthew Sheldon and Carson Ness both scored six points.
YANKTON (11-8)
Mac Ryken 2-3 0-0 5, Rugby Ryken 7-12 4-6 19, Dylan Prouty 4-8 0-0 11, Cody Oswald 0-1 0-0 0, Jaden Kral 7-11 1-2 16, Landon Potts 1-3 0-0 3, Drew Ryken 6-9 0-0 17, Josh Sheldon 0-2 0-0 0, Isaiah Schelhaas 1-5 0-0 2, Cooper Grotenhuis 2-3 0-0 5, Tyson Prouty 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Mors 4-5 0-0 8, Colton Potts 3-5 0-0 6. TOTALS: 37-67 5-8 92.
SPEARFISH (8-12)
Nick Hamann 2-9 2-2 8, Ryan Heinert 6-12 0-0 15, Trey Wood 1-4 0-0 3, Rylan Palmer 3-4 0-0 7, Seth Hamilton 3-8 4-4 12, Carter Lyon 1-3 0-0 3, Brayden Delahoyde 2-3 0-0 4, Smith Funke 1-1 1-1 4, Jack Ammerman 0-1 0-0 0, Ty Sieber 1-2 0-0 2, Lucas Skoglound 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 20-47 7-7 58.
YANKTON 24 29 26 14 — 93
SPEARFISH 16 13 9 19 — 57
Three-Pointers: Y 13-25 (D. Ryken 5-7, D. Prouty 3-6, M. Ryken 1-1, R. Ryken 1-4, Kral 1-2, L. Potts 1-2, Grotenhuis 1-2, Schelhaas 0-1), S 11-27 (Heinert 3-7, Hamann 2-5, Hamilton 2-4, Wood 1-3, Palmer 1-1, Lyon 1-3, Funke 1-1, Delahoyde 0-1, Ammerman 0-1, Sieber 0-1). Rebounds: Y 31 (R. Ryken 6), S 29 (Delahoyde 5). Personal Fouls: S 9, Y 8. Fouled Out: None. Assists: S 12 (Palmer 4), Y 11 (R. Ryken 4). Turnovers: S 15, Y 5. Blocked Shots: S 5 (Delahoyde 3), Y 0. Steals: Y 4, S 2.
