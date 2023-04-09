SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota (17-17, 6-2 Summit) battled windy conditions and strong Bison defense in dropping the final two games of the weekend series on Saturday at Bowden Field on the campus of Augustana University. 

The first game of the day was a low-scoring affair that saw the Coyotes hitting well but just not finding home plate. The first run of the day wasn’t scored until the fourth inning when Reanna Rudd laid out a double to bring in Skylar Padgett for the Bison. North Dakota State (23-13, 7-2 Summit) took advantage of that momentum and scored again in the fifth inning, this time on a double from Carley Goetschius that brought in Skylar Padgett for the second run on the day. South Dakota was able to hold down the Bison offense for the rest of the game, but the Bison defense was too strong for the Yotes to break through and North Dakota State took game one 2-0. 

