YANKTON, S.D., AND CROFTON, Neb. — Lincoln Southeast, South Sioux City, Renner II and Yankton advanced to the final day of the Kyle Mueller Memorial First Dakota Classic. Games were played at Memorial Park in Crofton, Nebraska, and Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium in Yankton.
The J.C. Brager team from Lincoln (Nebraska) Southeast clinched the Yankton pool with wins over Yankton and Vermillion on Saturday morning. Yankton claimed the second spot out of the pool with a 7-4 victory over Sioux Falls West in the final game of the day.
In Crofton, the Siouxland Bank Post 307 team from South Sioux City, Nebraska, won three straight games, including an 11-1 rout of Renner II, to finish 3-1 in pool play and claim the top spot. Renner, which also finished 3-1, claimed the second spot.
Play will be held in Yankton on the final day. The semifinals will begin at 11 a.m., with Lincoln Southeast against Renner II, followed by South Sioux City against Yankton at 1:15 p.m. The championship is set for 3:30 p.m.
Here are the recaps from Saturday’s pool play games
Yankton Pool
Lincoln Southeast 5, Yankton 4
David Swanson doubled and singled, scoring three times, to lead Lincoln Southeast past Yankton 5-4 on Saturday in Yankton.
Connor Wilken had a hit and two RBI for Lincoln Southeast. Ethan Steer and Loren Pasco each had a hit. Mason Masur drove in two runs in the victory.
Austin Wagner doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Dylan Prouty, Connor Teichroew, Carson Haak and Tony McGlone each had a hit. Joe Gokie drove in two runs in the effort.
Loren Pasco pitched three innings for the win. Connor Wilken pitched a scoreless sixth for the save. Samuel Kampshoff took the loss, striking out five in a complete game effort.
Lincoln Southeast 11, Vermillion 5
Connor Wilken had a home run and a triple to lead Lincoln Southeast past Vermillion 11-5 on Saturday.
David Swanson doubled and singled, and Will Barrett had two hits for Lincoln Southeast. Jacob Anderson doubled and Ethan Steer added a hit in the victory.
Willis Robertson, Jacob Chaussee and Reece Proefrock each had two hits for Vermillion. Drew Thelen and Charlie Ward each had a hit.
Anderson, the third Lincoln Southeast pitcher, was credited with the victory. Drew Thelen took the loss, striking out seven in his four innings of work.
Vermillion 9, Gladstone 1
Vermillion used a pair of big innings to cruise past Gladstone, Missouri, 9-1 on Saturday.
Drew Thelen and Charlie Ward each had two hits for Vermillion. Willis Robertson, Clayton Sorenson and Ben Burbach each had a hit.
Jake Jensen struck out four in the five-inning contest for the win. Keaton Mudd took the loss.
S.F. West 12, Gladstone 0
Sioux Falls West used a pair of big innings to pull away to a 12-0 victory over Gladstone, Missouri, on Saturday.
Cody Moores had two hits, including a grand slam, for West. Graham Sanders doubled. Michael Zeman and Matt Winterton each had a hit in the victory.
Morgan Doane and Brady Lisec each had a hit for Gladstone.
Jamie Legg pitched three shutout innings for the win. Joe Schmidt took the loss.
Yankton 7, S.F. West 4
Yankton came back after giving up four runs in the first inning, claiming a 7-4 victory over Sioux Falls to advance to Sunday’s semifinals.
Carson Haak had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Joe Gokie, Rugby Ryken, Dylan Prouty, Cody Oswald, Austin Wagner and Jace McCorkell each had a hit.
Mitch Willis had two hits, and Ethan Behrend and Graham Sanders each doubled for West. Billy Chatwell, Dylan Ades and Michael Zeman each had a hit.
Connor Teichroew struck out four batters in five innings of work for the win. Gokie pitched two scoreless innings for the save. Jacob Ebeling took the loss, with Carter Portner striking out two in four innings of relief.
Crofton Pool
SSC 6, Yankton Juniors 3
South Sioux City got a complete game five-hitter from Connor Slaughter in a 6-3 victory over Yankton’s Juniors on Saturday morning in Crofton.
Jace Kempers went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Devin Penne had two hits for South Sioux. Nicholas Rogge, Kaden Moriston, Chris Love, Jake Aitken and Noah Dickes each had a hit.
Lucas Kampshoff had a pair of hits for Yankton. Isaiah Schelhaas tripled, driving in two. Michael Mors doubled and Cooper Grotenhuis added a hit in the effort.
Slaughter struck out seven for the win. Paul McGlone took the loss.
SSC 11, Renner II 1
South Sioux City pounded out 12 hits on the way to an 11-1 victory over Renner II on Saturday morning.
Jace Kempers, Jake Aitken, Domonick Moriston and Devin Penne each doubled and singled, with Penne driving in three runs and Aitken driving in two, for SSC. Chris Love also had two hits. Connor Slaughter and Nicholas Rogge each had a hit in the win.
Maverick Jarding doubled for Renner. Preston Konechne, Trey Heckenlaible and Joe Jacobson each had a hit.
Kaine Young went the distance in the six-inning game, striking out eight, for the win. Carter Peterson took the loss.
Renner II 12, Hartington 0
Renner II used a pair of five-run innings to claim a 12-0 victory over Hartington on Saturday.
Keegan Wenande doubled and singled, and Quinn Dunham had two hits and three RBI for Renner. Carter Peterson, Trey Heckenlaible and Garrett Hoffman each had two hits. Ian Scherbring doubled. Maverick Jarding, Joe Jacobson and Caden Reitz each had a hit in the victory.
Jaxson Bernecker’s double was the lone Hartington hit.
Wyatt Hermsen went the distance in the four-inning contest, striking out eight. Carter Arens took the loss.
Crofton 12, Yankton Juniors 10
Crofton bounced back from seeing a six-run lead slip away, scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth then holding on for a 12-10 victory over the Yankton Juniors on Saturday.
William Poppe went 3-for-4 with a double, and Peyton Wieseler went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Crofton. Anthony Haberman also had two hits. Garrett Hegge tripled, and Zack Foxhoven, Roy Knapp, Sam Tejral and Paul Burbach each had a hit in the victory.
Lucas Kampshoff and Garrett Nelson each doubled and singled for Yankton. Jack Halstad and Curtis Steppat each had two hits. Michael Mors, Cooper Grotenhuis, Keegan Holmstrom, Jacob Larson and Paul McGlone each had a hit.
Wieseler got the final out of the fifth to pick up the win. Owen Sudbeck pitched two shutout innings of relief for the save. Nelson took the loss, also in relief.
Hartington 14, Crofton 13
Hartington built a 10-run lead with an 11-run second inning, then held on for a 14-13 victory over Crofton in Saturday’s final game of the Crofton pool.
Deagan Puppe went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Jaxson Bernecker went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI for Hartington. Owen Heimes had a home run and four RBI. Carson Arens posted a double, two RBI and three runs scored. Jalen Lammers and Grant Arens each had a hit in the victory.
William Poppe had three hits and three RBI, and Jack Kuchta had a triple and three runs scored for Crofton. Andy Knapp and Zach Foxhoven each doubled, with Knapp driving in two runs. Austin Tramp and Peyton Wieseler each had a hit.
