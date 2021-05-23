OMAHA, Neb. — A pair of victories by Jordyn Arens and a place-winning performance by Ellie Tramp propelled Crofton to a fifth place finish in the Nebraska State Class C Track and Field Championships, which concluded on Saturday at Burke High School Stadium.
Chase County won the girls’ title, 68 to 49 over Hastings St. Cecilia. Cedar Catholic (17) finished in 14th and Tri County Northeast (10) tied for 20th to join Crofton among the top area finishes.
The boys’ title went to Aquinas Catholic, 53 to 45.5 over Grand Island Central Catholic. Hartington Cedar Catholic finished seventh with 26 points.
Arens won the 800 (2:18.21) and 1600 (5:14.71), adding to the 3200 title she earned on Friday. Tramp, who set a school record in qualifying for finals, ran just off that record place to finish fifth in 47.47 seconds.
Also for Crofton on Saturday, Kaley Einrem tied for 21st in the high jump (4-8). Einrem and Tramp joined Jayden Jordan and Caitlin Guenther to place 11th in the 400 relay (51.51).
Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol took home three medals on Saturday. She placed third in the 400 (58.99) and fourth in the 800 (2:20.84). She also joined Faith Christensen, Sophia Reifenrath and Grace Reifenrath to place third in the 1600 relay (4:08.27).
Also for Cedar Catholic, Sara Burbach finished 11th in the 1600 (5:37.26).
Jordyn Carr and Alli Jackson each had a hand in two medals for Tri County Northeast. Carr finished third in the long jump (16-11 1/2). Jackson was seventh in the 400 (1:01.29) and ninth in the 800 (2:22.84). The two teamed up with Brynn Schock and Brianna Bousquet to place seventh in the 1600 relay (4:12.46).
Ponca had two girls competing Saturday: Brooke Languis, who finished 10th in the discus (114-30), and Gracen Evans, who tied for 19th in the high jump (4-10). Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Erica Wolfgram was 24th in the high jump (4-8).
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Deagan Puppe took home the title in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 15.18. He entered the finals as the top seed.
The Cedar boys took home a pair of medals on the final day. Carson Noecker was edged at the finish line in the 1600, placing second in 4:23.52. Carson Arens was eighth in the 800, finishing in 2:01.32.
Also for Cedar Catholic, Jaxson Bernecker was 22nd in the triple jump (39-3) and 23rd in the shot put (42-3 1/2). Easton Becker placed 16th in the pole vault (11-6). Dagen Joachimsen, Carson Arens, Easton Becker and Alex Kuehn teamed up to finish 12th in the 1600 relay (3:33.25).
Crofton’s Mayson Ostermeyer finished fifth in the pole vault, clearing 13-6. Also for Crofton, Connor Arens was 13th in the 1600 (4:51.80) and 19th in the 800 (2:05.66).
Ponca had two boys competing on Saturday. Matt Logue finished 12th in the shot put (47-6 1/4) and Brody Taylor was 18th in the 1600 (4:53.70).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.