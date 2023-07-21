CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton’s James Kaiser went 5-for-5 with two doubles as the Bluejays claimed a 12-6 victory over Wynot in the opening round of the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Friday in Crofton.
Also for Crofton, Jared Wiebelhaus had three hits and two RBI. Colton Schieffer doubled nd singled. Seth Wiebelhaus and Lathan Maibaum each had two hits. Zach Hegge had a hit and two rBI. Tyler Koch and Andy Knapp each had a hit in the victory.
