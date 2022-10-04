RAPID CITY —Pierre rolled to the team title in the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Tennis Tournament, which concluded on Tuesday in Rapid City.
Pierre scored 506.5 points, well ahead of St. Thomas More (397), Sioux Falls Christian (388) and Huron (293). Rapid City Christian (258) and Vermillion (221.5) rounded out the top six of the 11-team event.
Vermillion’s Kasey Hanson advanced to the championship match at flight four singles, dropping a 6-4, 6-2 decision to top-seeded Jocelyn Corrales of Pierre.
Vermillion’s Annika Barnett finished third at flight two singles, beating Shriya Gangineni of St. Thomas More 10-7 in the third place match.
At flight five singles, Saige Jorgensen dropped the fifth place match to Rapid City Christian’s Tetiana Ryherd, 8-6.
At flight three singles, Mya Halverson dropped the consolation final to Ella Iszler of Spearfish, 8-6.
At flight one doubles, Vermillion’s Annika Barnett and Halverson finished fourth, dropping an 8-3 decision to Huron in the third place match.
At flight two doubles, Vermillion’s Abby and Kasey Hanson earned a fifth place finish with a victory over Lennox.
