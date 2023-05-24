KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several members of the Mount Marty men’s and women’s track and field team, and the women’s softball team were recognized by the NAIA as All-America Scholar-Athletes, announced Wednesday.
Women’s track and field honorees included Bree Eisenhauer, Brooklyn Eisenhauer, Calli Davis, Elianna Clark, Emily Johnson, Gabrielle Goodrich, Gracie Rippen, Jordyn Fischer, Kiah Trainor, Lauren Mitchell, Leighton Mlady, Lexa Burtzlaff and Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl.
