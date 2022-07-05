This weekend marks the South Dakota USA Softball Fastpitch Tournament or, as I refer to it, the end of summer.
Yes, there is still plenty of baseball coming up. There is also the South Dakota Golf Association Match Play in town this coming weekend.
But state softball marks the time of year when my “ahead” focus starts to pick up fall events. We are just over a month from the first Yankton High School activity (girls’ tennis triangular at Brookings on Aug. 11). The first home YHS event is also girls’ tennis, a home triangular on Aug. 16.
I have not done a deep dive into the fall schedules and have only entered college football and USD volleyball into our “big” area calendar. But there a few interesting things worth noting.
— The defending champion Yankton Bucks boys’ soccer team opens its title defense on Aug. 12 at rival Sioux Falls Lincoln. The Bucks and Gazelles open their home schedule Aug. 18 against Watertown.
The state soccer finals are back in the Sioux Falls area, this time at Tea Area High School on Oct. 15.
— Yankton volleyball has a challenging early schedule. The Gazelles open at O’Gorman on Aug. 23, then host Class A power Dakota Valley before traveling to the Norfolk, Nebraska, tournament to close the first week.
The Gazelles then play five straight road games — including Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Sioux Falls Washington — before finally playing at home again against Mitchell on Sept. 15.
The East-West matchups for Yankton will be Oct. 21-22 in Rapid City. State volleyball for all three classes is Nov. 17-19 at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
— Mount Marty football opens on a Thursday. The Lancers will play their first non-GPAC game on Aug. 25 at Presentation in Aberdeen. The state’s two Catholic universities plan on making the annual game a “traveling trophy” event.
— USD volleyball opens against Louisville at home. Yes, THAT Louisville, the 2021 Final Four team that was ranked No. 1 for much of last season. The Aug. 26 match is part of a four-team agreement with each team getting to host the other three. USD will play Northern Kentucky on Aug. 27 and Missouri on Aug. 28.
— USD’s other volleyball “invitational” at home involves CSU Bakersfield and Virginia on Sept. 9 in Vermillion, and Northern Colorado at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Sept. 10.
— Yankton football, after playing at Mitchell and Spearfish, opens its home schedule against rival Watertown on Sept. 9.
Here is the full YHS regular season schedule: Aug. 26, at Mitchell; Sept. 2, at Spearfish; Sept. 9, vs. Watertown; Sept. 16, at Pierre; Sept. 23, vs. Tea Area; Sept. 30, at Brookings; Oct. 8, at S.F. Roosevelt; Oct. 14, vs. Aberdeen Central; Oct. 20, vs. Huron.
— Yankton’s boys’ golf invitational is also on Sept. 9. Start time has been moved up to 9 a.m. this year, with the event at Fox Run.
State boys’ golf is Oct. 3-4 in Mitchell.
— MMU football has its first home game of the season on Sept. 17 against Midland. USD football’s home opener is also on that date against Cal Poly.
— USD volleyball opens Summit League play at home against two of the other top teams from a year ago, Omaha on Sept. 22 and Denver on Sept. 24. Sept. 24 will be a “challenging” day for USD sports, as the football team hosts defending FCS champion North Dakota State at 1 p.m. that day.
— The Yankton Invitational cross country meet shifts from a Thursday to a Friday this year, on Sept. 23. Start time has also been moved up to 3 p.m. State is back in Huron on Oct. 22.
— With Yankton now in Class AA, the Gazelles tennis team will play at state Oct. 6-7 in Rapid City.
— Mount Marty plays its first-ever Friday night home game on Oct. 7 against Dordt. The reason the Lancers can play a Friday night at home is because Yankton is off that night, playing at Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
— Also on Oct. 8, the USD at South Dakota State football game is set for 2 p.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
— Yankton hosts the Eastern South Dakota Conference competitive cheer and dance championships on Thursday, Oct. 13. The home invitational for the Gazelles squads is Sept. 8.
— USD football and volleyball are both on the same day twice in November. On Nov. 5, football plays Missouri State, followed by volleyball against St. Thomas. Both teams finish the regular season at home on Nov. 19, with football against Northern Iowa and volleyball against North Dakota.
— The Yankton gymnastics team opens the season Nov. 29 at home against Mitchell and Parkston-Ethan-Hanson. The Gazelles will continue to hold home meets at River City Gymnastics and Cheer, located in the Yankton Mall.
ESD gymnastics is Feb. 4 in Pierre, with state Feb. 10-11 in Aberdeen.
— The wrestling season begins Dec. 1 at Beresford-Alcester-Hudson, a triangular that includes Watertown. Yankton’s Invitational tournament is Feb. 4, with regionals Feb. 17 in Brandon and state Feb. 23-25 in Rapid City.
— Yankton boys’ basketball will not be back in the Hoop City Classic this year. Outside of playing a full Class AA schedule, both the Bucks and Gazelles will play two Class A programs: Sioux Falls Christian and soon-to-be AA Tea Area, Feb. 14 and 16.
The state AA girls’ tournament is at Frost Arena in Brookings, while the state AA boys’ tournament is in The Monument in Rapid City.
— The Yankton track and field team will begin its season with three indoor meets: Dan Lennon on March 20 in Vermillion, Mount Marty on March 24 and ESD Indoor on April 1 in Brookings.
The First Dakota Relays are set for April 27 in Yankton. The rotating “last chance” meet will also be in Yankton, May 18. State is May 25-27 in Sioux Falls.
— The Yankton Bucks boys’ tennis team will not get to defend their Class A title, as Yankton has been moved up to Class AA. The Bucks open the season with a tournament at Rapid City March 24-25, with the home-opening quad on March 28.
State will be May 18-19 in Sioux Falls.
— The debut of Yankton High School softball is currently set for Saturday, March 25, at home against O’Gorman. The first SDHSAA-sanctioned state softball tournament will be June 1-3, but the site has not been decided.
— The Gazelles’ girls’ golf invitational is Friday, May 5, at Fox Run. State is in Pierre, June 5-6.
Here is hoping for a fun and “somewhat” normal 2022-23 sports season.
