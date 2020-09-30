BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Manitou 961
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Manitou 2657
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Jim Murphy 264, Mike Barta 258, Mike Kruse 258,257, Jason Rempfer 256
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Mike Kruse 731, Brandon Ester 717, Scott Plath 700, JJ Peterson 695, Mike Barta 684
STANDINGS: Kruse’s Pro Shop 62, Barta Trucking 60.5, Stockwell Engineers 55, Plath Chiropractic 48.5, Manitou 45, Czeckers 42.5, Coca-Cola 31, Old Lumber Company 15, J.R. Sports Cards 12
MOONSHINERS
HIGH TEAM GAME: Neugebauer Trucking 542
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Neugebauer Trucking 1497
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Kevin White 235, Kevin Solberg 225, Lacee Fedeler 225
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Kevin Solberg 626, Kevin White 611, Lacee Fedeler 530
STANDINGS: Neugebauer Trucking 33-12, 2 Men & Baby 27-18, Cheshire Cats 26-19, Lickety Splits 20-25, Mixups 18.5-26.5, L&S 18-27, Unholy Rollers 17.5-27.5
SATURDAY NIGHT MIXED
HIGH TEAM GAME: (1st shift) Murphy’s Law 977; (2nd shift) Huether Seamless Gutters 1002
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (1st shift) Murphy’s Law 2784; (2nd shift) Huether Seamless Gutters 2871
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (1st shift) Tony Osborn 265, Tim Dooley 264, Mike Palu 258, Jennifer Jurgensen 237 (errorless), Hillary Barta 214, Stacy Barta 212; (2nd shift) Tom Huether 289 (errorless), Tony Osborn 268, Steve Metteer 247 (errorless), Mindy Heuther 228-214, Susan Murphy 180, Leslie Thorsted 175
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (1st shift) Josh Voeltz 707, Mike Palu 675, Nels Thorsted 643, Stacy Barta 617, Hillary Barta 610, Jennifer Jurgensen 606; (2nd shift) Tom Huether 700, Tony Osborn 658, Tim Dooley 655, Mindy Huether 615, Janine Dooley 455, Leslie Thorsted 451
STANDINGS: The Savages 24-8, Huether Seamless Gutters 18-14, 3 Fingers Deep 18-14, Krazy Kidz 18-14, Fearsome 4 Some 16-16, Murphy’s Law 16-16, Bowlers Under the Influence 14-18, Ballbarians 14-18, Alley Gators 10-22, Planet Express 6-26, Them 4 4-28; INC — The Tucken Fen Pins, Ups & Down, S. O. S.
FIRST SHIFT HIGHLIGHTS: Josh Voeltz – errorless 247-229, 5-6-10, 3-10; Nels Thorsted – errorless 211; Steve Metteer – errorless 248, 3-10; Lonnie Remington 5-6-10, 5-6; Jan Putnam 5-7, 4-9; Ray W Houfek 3-6-7; Naomi Cuka 5-6; Chuck Turner 2-7; Jennifer Jurgensen 4-9; Janine Dooley 9-10; Tyler Lanphear 3-10; Tina Sully 3-10; Everdale SongHawk 2-4-10, 3-10
SECOND SHIFT HIGHLIGHTS: Tom Huether – errorless 236; Jan Putnam 2-7; Josh Voeltz 3-10; Jason Rempfer 2-7; Sarah Blackwell 3-10; Mike Palu 4-9; Everdale SongHawk 3-10
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: B&A 476
HIGH TEAM SERIES: B&A 1356
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Brendan Gramkow 226, Brandon Ester 215, Shane Harriman 213, Sharon Mernin 194, Andrea Gramkow 191, Kathy Driver 190
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Brendan Gramkow 646, Shane Harriman 589, Brandon Ester 584, Kathy Driver 520, Sharon Mernin 514, Jane Rhoades 484
STANDINGS: For the Taz 10-2, Livin’ on a Spare 9-3, Gutter Dusters 9-3, TCB 8-4, Double E’s 7-5, Ten Pins 7-5, B & A 6-6, Knight Riders 6-6, We Don’t Give a Split 6-6, Coffee & Cream 6-6, 2 Broke Girls 6-5, The Bohemians 5-7, Split Happens 4-8, The Cunningham’s 4-8, Three Hole Surprise 2-10
HIGHLIGHTS: Eileen Honner 3-10; Michael Wuebben 3-10; Frank Osborn, Jr. 5-7; Veronica Cunningham 3-10; Lonnie Remington 3-10
SPARETIME LADIES
HIGH TEAM GAME: Pin Ups Casino 825
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Pin Ups Casino 2353
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Edwena Turner 202-173, Sharon Mernin 202-180, Judy Barta 181, Ruth Drotzman 173
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Sharon Mernin 543, Edwena Turner 542, Judy Barta 497, Peggy Muhmel 458, Ruth Drotzman 446
STANDINGS: Downtown Screen Printing 9-3, Vogt Cleaners 7-5, Pin Ups Casino 7-5, Laser Barn 7-5, Hideout Studio & Spa 5-7
HIGHLIGHTS: Patty Bolhouse 3-10; Peggy Muhmel 5-10; Sharon Mernin — Turkey; Melinda Reichert 4-7-10; Susan Murphy 2-7
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON MIDDLE SCHOOL
SEVENTH GRADE
Sept. 24 Results
A — YANKTON DEF. BROOKINGS 19-25, 25-11, 15-13: YMS Serving — Kendall Solomon 16 points, 6 aces; Jaden Schaefer 13 points, 6 aces
B — BROOKINGS DEF. YANKTON 26-24, 25-16: YMS Serving — Jaden Schaefer 10 points, 5 aces
C — BROOKINGS DEF. YANKTON 25-11, 25-17: YMS Serving — Shay Hayes 8 points, 3 aces; Anastasia Sternhagen 4 points, 3 aces
D — YANKTON DEF. BROOKINGS 25-22, 20-25, 15-10: YMS Serving — Eliza Gurney 16 points, 9 aces; Megan Brausey 13 points, 6 aces
