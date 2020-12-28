WAYNE, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic put three players in double figures and had seven players score six points or more in a 69-43 victory over Pender in the opening round of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout on Monday in Wayne.
Myles Thoene scored 15 points, hitting three three-pointers, to lead Cedar Catholic. Jaxson Bernecker netted 12 points and Mack Kuehn added 11 points in the victory.
Jaxson Maise led Pender with 11 points. Caleb Trimble added 10 points.
Cedar Catholic advances to face Pierce in the semifinals today (Tuesday) at 3 p.m. Pender will face Laurel-Concord-Coleridge today at 11 a.m.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (3-1) 15 18 20 16 — 69
PENDER (0-6) 13 10 15 5 — 43
Pierce 55, LCC 47, OT
WAYNE, Neb. — Pierce rallied from a 24-13 halftime deficit to claim a 55-47 overtime victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the opening round of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout on Monday in Wayne.
Chaden Roth scored 17 points and Ben Brahmer netted 15 points for Pierce, which outscored the Bears 12-4 in overtime. Abram Scholting added 10 points in the victory.
For LCC, Cael Hartung scored 12 points, Evan Haisch scored 11 points and Austin Hall added 10 points.
Pierce, 6-1, will face Hartington Cedar Catholic in the semifinals, today (Tuesday) at 3 p.m. LCC, 6-2, will face Pender in consolation action today at 11 a.m.
PIERCE (6-1) 6 7 18 12 12 — 55
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (6-2) 10 14 8 11 4 — 47
Wayne 68, Homer 36
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne built a 34-20 halftime lead and cruised to a 68-36 victory over Homer in the opening round of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout on Monday in Wayne.
Daniel Judd led Wayne with 18 points. Brandon Bartos and Tanner Walling each scored 10 points in the victory.
Kadyn Harris led Homer with 11 points.
Wayne advances to face Auburn in the semifinals, today (Tuesday) at 5 p.m. Homer will face Winnebago in consolation action, today at 1 p.m.
WAYNE (8-1) 15 19 22 12 — 68
HOMER (0-7) 8 12 12 4 — 36
Auburn 49, Winnebago 38
WAYNE, Neb. — Auburn outscored Winnebago 24-13 in the second half to pull away to a 49-36 victory in the opening round of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout on Monday in Wayne.
Daniel Frary led Auburn with 17 points. Maverick Binder added 10 points in the victory.
Anthony Earth led Winnebago with 10 points.
Auburn advances to face Wayne in the semifinals, today (Tuesday) at 5 p.m. Winnebago will take on Homer in consolation action, today at 1 p.m.
AUBURN (5-0) 15 10 14 10 — 49
WINNEBAGO (3-4) 13 10 5 8 — 36
West Point-Beemer Holiday Tourn.
Wynot 53, West Point-Beemer 49
WEST POINT, Neb. — Wynot built a 37-29 lead through three quarters and held on for a 53-49 victory over West Point-Beemer in the opening round of the WP-B Holiday Tournament , Monday in West Point, Nebraska.
Anthony Haberman, Dylan Heine and Garrett Lange each scored 10 points to lead Wynot. Charlie Schroeder added eight points and 13 rebounds.
No stats were reported for West Point-Beemer, which will play in the consolation game on Thursday at 11 a.m.
Wynot, 6-2, will play in the championship on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
WEST POINT-BEEMER (1-6) 8 11 10 20 — 49
WYNOT (6-2) 11 13 13 16 — 53
Parkston Classic
Dakota Valley 100, Corsica-Stickney 63
PARKSTON — Dakota Valley built a 59-28 halftime lead on the way to a 100-63 victory over Corsica-Stickney in the Parkston Classic on Monday.
Paul Bruns scored 36 points, hitting 6-of-11 from three-point range, and posted 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals to lead Dakota Valley. Isaac Bruns netted 21 points. Chayce Montange finished with 12 points and four assists, and Randy Rosenquist added 11 points in the victory.
Dakota Valley, 4-0, hosts Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Iowa) on Jan. 5. Corsica-Stickney hosts Platte-Geddes on Jan. 7.
DAKOTA VALLEY (4-0) 27 32 25 16 — 100
CORSICA-STICKNEY (2-2) 10 18 18 17 — 63
Parkston 61, Menno 45
PARKSTON — Parkston used 21 steals to claim a 61-45 victory over Menno in the Parkston Classic on Monday.
Kaleb Weber posted 16 points to lead Parkston. Max Scott filled the state sheet, posting 12 points, 13 rebounds, four blocked shots and four steals. Cole Prunty added nine points and four steals in the victory.
Kadeyn Ulmer led Menno with 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Brady Fergen grabbed eight rebounds. Josh Heckenlaible and Levi Bender each had three steals for the Wolves.
Parkston plays Kimball-White Lake in the Sacred Hoops Classic on Saturday in Mitchell. Menno hosts Howard on Jan. 5.
MENNO (0-4) 8 6 10 21 — 45
PARKSTON (2-3) 15 14 20 12 — 61
Summerland Holiday Tourn.
Tri County Northeast 71, Chambers-Wheeler Central 19
CLEARWATER, Neb. — Tri County Northeast used 21 steals to spark a 71-19 rout of Chambers-Wheeler Central in the Summerland Holiday Tournament on Monday.
Mason Hall scored 15 points and recorded four steals for Tri County Northeast, which put 13 of 14 players in the scoring column. Garrett Blanke grabbed eight rebounds. Reed Hingst posted five steals. Kobe Kumm added four steals in the victory.
No statistics were reported for CWC, which will play in the consolation game today (Tuesday) at 4:30 p.m.
TCN, 5-2, will play in the championship, today at 7:30 p.m.
TRI COUNTY NE (5-2) 25 14 21 11 — 71
CWC (0-5) 8 7 3 1 — 19
