MITCHELL — Late scoring was the key for Hartford in a 4-0 win over Parkston Friday night in Mitchell.
Brooke Opitiz and Addy Kramer tallied RBI for Hartford. Avery Evans recorded two hits.
Lindsey Roth tallied two hits for Parkston. Jo Boettcher added a hit.
Grace Harden recorded the win, striking out eight for Hartford. Reagan Klooz recorded the loss, giving up two runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.