MITCHELL — Runners from Miller swept the varsity titles at the Mitchell Invitational cross country meet, held Monday at Wild Oak Golf Course.

Pierce Baumberger (13:31.93) and Alex Schumacher (13:41.34) of Miller finished 1-2 in the boys’ varsity 4,000-meter race. Mitchell’s Hunter Patton (14:37.65) was third.

