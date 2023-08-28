MITCHELL — Runners from Miller swept the varsity titles at the Mitchell Invitational cross country meet, held Monday at Wild Oak Golf Course.
Pierce Baumberger (13:31.93) and Alex Schumacher (13:41.34) of Miller finished 1-2 in the boys’ varsity 4,000-meter race. Mitchell’s Hunter Patton (14:37.65) was third.
Avon had three runners in the varsity boys’ race, led by Tyler Tjeerdsma’s (16:01.14) seventh place finish.
Miller also went 1-2 in the girls’ varsity race, with Madeline Nye (18:28.43) and Gabby Werdel (18:34.43) finishing ahead of the pack in the 4,000-meter event.
TOP 10: 1, Pierce Baumberger, Miller 13:31.93; 2, Alex Schumacher, Miller 13:41.34; 3, Hunter Patton, Mitchell 14:37.65; 4, Elijah Schroeder, Mitchell 15:19.74; 5, Isaiah Gortmaker, Miller 15:38.55; 6, Jeffery Boschee, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 15:58.99; 7, Tyler Tjeerdsma, Avon 16:01.14; 8, Colin Pickett, Mitchell 16:01.96; 9, Kellan Hurd, Miller 16:14.43; 10, Karter Weber, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 16:25.36
RESULTS: 1, Madeline Nye, Miller 18:28.43; 2, Gabby Werdel, Miller 18:34.43; 3, Londyn Schroeder, Mitchell 18:54.02; 4, Aspen Evers, Mitchell 20:22.11; 5, Kyia Schmidt, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 20:50.62; 7, Avrie London, Mitchlel 23:39.62; 8, Allie Gortmaker, Mitchell 23:49.93; 9, Taytum Gortmaker, Miller 24:12.30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.