ELK POINT —The Lennox Orioles took home the win after beating the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies 25-14, 28-26, 25-18, 25-23, 15-13.
The Orioles’ record is 4-3 and the Huskies are 5-4.
Ella Grengs led the Orioles with 18 assists and 15 kills. Dani Highum posted 15 kills. Lillian Meyer pocketed 25 assists.
For the Huskies, Courtney Brewer registered 13 digs and 34 assists. Bentlee Kollbaum posted 11 kills and 16 digs. Hannah Nearman added 30 digs. Natalie Heuertz had 10 kills. Ashley Brewer earned 13 kills. Elise Fornia pocketed 16 digs.
The Elk Point Jefferson Huskies will participate in the Bon Homme Tournament The Cavalier Clash starting this Saturday in Tindall.
Harrisburg 3, Dakota Valley 1
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Harrisburg Tigers posted a 25-16, 22-25, 27-25, 25-12 victory over the Dakota Valley Panthers Tuesday.
Gabi Zachariasen led Harrisburg with 23 kills. Josalyn Samuels registered 41 set assists. Maggie Meister totaled 15 digs.
Sophie Tuttle led DV with 13 kills. Reagan Granstrom registered 17 digs. Bria Perryman posted 15 assists.
Harrisburg, 9-0, plays at Huron Thursday. Dakota Valley, 4-1, plays at Canton Thursday.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 3, Scotland 1
LAKE ANDES — The Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thunder got 27 set assists from Mahpiyah Irving as they defeated the Scotland Highlanders 25-19, 25-22, 15-25, 25-16 Tuesday.
Josie Brouwer and Abigal Svatos led ACDC with five kills apiece. Svatos totaled nine blocks in the contest.
Trinity Bietz led Scotland with 15 kills. Nora Robb posted 26 set assists and Grace Robb tallied 12 digs.
ACDC, 3-5, plays in the Cavalier Clash Saturday in Tyndall. Scotland, 3-6, plays at Avon Thursday.
Irene-Wakonda 3, Freeman Academy-Marion 1
MARION — The Irene-Wakonda Eagles posted a 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 25-11 victory over the Freeman Academy-Marion Bearcats Tuesday.
Madison Orr led FA-M with 13 kills. Hailey Orr registered 16 set assists while Quinn McDonald posted 11 digs.
Freeman Academy-Marion plays in a triangular against Gayville-Volin and Centerville Thursday, while I-W hosts Bon Homme Thursday.
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Freeman 0
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater-Emery Huskies posted a 25-21, 25-19, 25-23 victory over the Freeman Flyers Tuesday.
Oakley Weber led the Huskies with 14 set assists and nine kills. Kennedie Roskens totaled 15 digs.
Cami Fransen led the Flyers with 11 set assists. Emily Mendle tallied 11 digs. Vaida Ammann added 10 digs.
Bridgewater Emery, 4-1, plays at Viborg-Hurley Thursday. Freeman, 5-4, plays at Tripp-Delmont-Armour Thursday.
Parkston 3, Gregory 0
GREGORY — Gracie Oakley’s 16 kills led the Parkston Trojans past the Gregory Gorillas 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 Tuesday.
Avery Bogenreif added 34 set assists and 17 digs, while Mya Nuebel and Allie Hobbick registered 16 digs apiece.
For Gregory, Mya Determan had 11 kills. Aubree Opp posted 11 digs.
Parkston, 8-2, hosts Lennox Thursday. Gregory, 3-5, plays in the Stuart-Boyd County-Gregory Triangular Thursday.
Bon Homme 3, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 0
TRIPP — The Bon Homme Cavaliers defeated the Tripp-Delmont-Armour Nighthawks 25-16, 25-15, 25-23 Tuesday.
For the Cavaliers, Taycee Ranek had 15 kills. Aspen Schonebaum got 19 assists. Kendra Bechtold added 12 assists.
Megan Reiner led TDA with 17 digs and four kills. Mia Reiner also posted four kills. Kinley Spaans registered 10 digs.
Bon Homme, 3-3, plays at Irene-Wakonda Thursday. TDA, 2-3, plays at Freeman Thursday.
Gayville-Volin 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
GAYVILLE — Maia Achen registered 17 kills as the Gayville-Volin Raiders defeated the Viborg-Hurley Cougars 27-25, 25-14, 25-19 Tuesday.
Ayla Dimmer added 15 digs for G-V.
Charley Nelson registered 28 digs for V-H.
G-V plays in a triangular with Freeman Academy-Marion and Centerville Thursday, while Viborg-Hurley hosts Bridgewater-Emery Thursday.
Alcester Hudson 3, Centerville 0
ALCESTER — The Alcester-Hudson Cubs defeated the Centerville Tornadoes sweeping them 25-11, 25-14, 25-21.
Hannah Ahart led Alcester-Hudson with 27 assists and 18 digs. Jenna Manning registered 19 digs. Next, Alexis Gray had 13 digs. Elly Doering pocketed 11 digs. Baylee Klaschen got 10 digs.
Kiera Austin led the Tornadoes with 11 assists. Thea Gust posted 10 digs. Lillie Shearer got nine digs.
The Cubs (8-1) play at Parker Thursday. Centerville travels to Freeman on Thursday to face Gayville-Volin and Freeman Academy-Marion in a triangular.
Sioux Falls Christian 3, Vermillion 0
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Christian Chargers got the sweep against Vermillion, beating the Tanagers 25-14, 25-17, 25-11.
Sidney Oostra and Taylor Byl both got 11 kills for the Chargers. Brietta Tims had nine kills. Lavin Maddox posted nine digs.
Georgia Johnson led the Tanagers registering 63 assists. Brooke VanDrongelen posted 21 digs. Brooklyn Voss added 14 digs.
Sioux Falls Christian (8-1) will play at Jackson County Central in Minnesota Thursday. Vermillion hosts Madison on Thursday.
Wagner 3, Avon 0
AVON — Wagner Red Raiders swept the Avon Pirates beating them 25-16, 25-21, 25-16. Wagner’s record is 9-1 and Avon is 4-4.
Courtney Sees and Lila Vanderlei both posted 10 digs. Jordyn Voight and Alexis Vanderlei both got 12 digs. McKenna Kocmich had 18 assists.
For the Red Raiders, Macy Koupal registered 36 assists. Ashlyn Koupal got 12 kills and 10 digs. Kya Kjeldgaard had 11 kills and 11 digs. Madi Knebel pocketed 15 digs.
The Avon Pirates will play Scotland on Thursday.
Plainview 3, Wausa 1
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — The Plainview Pirates defeated the Wausa Vikings 28-26, 25-21, 15-25, 27-25 Tuesday.
Hunter West led Wausa with 20 digs and 17 kills. Taylor Dawson added 16 digs. Sienna West registered 32 set assists.
Plainview, 5-7, plays at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Thursday. Wausa, 2-5, plays at Randolph Thursday.
Wynot 3, Bloomfield 0
WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils defeated the Bloomfield Bees 25-16, 25-17, 25-16.
Sophia Geisen led the Blue Devils with 18 set assists and 11 digs. Kinslee Heimes pocketed 19 digs. Myrah Sudbeck and Kenna Oligmueller both registered 12 digs.
The Blue Devils (6-1) will host Hartington-Newcastle Thursday. Bloomfield, 4-5, hosts Winside on Thursday.
