PIERRE — Lincoln Kienholz scored seven total touchdowns (five rushing, two passing) as the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors defeated the Yankton Bucks 59-31 in Class 11AA Semifinals action at Hollister Field Friday.

“We played well in spots,” Bucks head coach Brady Muth said. “We made some improvements but just not enough improvements. When you’re playing a good team like (Pierre), you can’t have any mistakes. We had (too many) mistakes tonight (with) penalties and not executing on third down. But our guys kept battling. That’s something to be proud of.”

