PIERRE — Lincoln Kienholz scored seven total touchdowns (five rushing, two passing) as the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors defeated the Yankton Bucks 59-31 in Class 11AA Semifinals action at Hollister Field Friday.
“We played well in spots,” Bucks head coach Brady Muth said. “We made some improvements but just not enough improvements. When you’re playing a good team like (Pierre), you can’t have any mistakes. We had (too many) mistakes tonight (with) penalties and not executing on third down. But our guys kept battling. That’s something to be proud of.”
Pierre scored on every drive in the first half. Down 31-17 late in the first half, the Bucks were looking to get within one score before halftime. Pierre’s defense stepped up, pressuring Bucks quarterback Rugby Ryken and forced him into a red-zone interception. On the next play, Kienholz found Cade Kaiser for the 95-yard touchdown to give the Governors a 38-17 lead before halftime.
Muth added it was a great play by Kienholz and Kaiser and that cornerback Mac Ryken’s coverage on the play was excellent as well.
“You’ve got two really good players from Pierre, and you’ve got a really good player from Yankton,” he said. “Everybody’s making a really good play.”
The touchdown pass made Kienholz the all-time leading passer in South Dakota High School football history.
Coming out of the halftime locker room, Yankton did not go away quietly. The offense brought out its “Buck Spread” offense that was made famous by former head coach Arlin Likness. In the offense, the Bucks line up a quarterback at the receiver spot to give them a secondary throwing option. Backup quarterback Lucas Kampshoff took a backwards pass from Ryken and found Tyler Sohler for 22 yards. Ryken ran it in from short range to cut Pierre’s advantage to 38-24.
“We knew it was a changeup for us,” Muth said. “Our guys are well versed in it and understand how it all works. It gets our athletes in space. What you saw there was guys getting in space, getting the ball, and making guys miss. Our guys did really well with it.”
Kienholz found Brecken Kruger down the seam on the next possession to set up the Governors in prime position. Two plays later, Kienholz scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the game to give Pierre a 45-24 lead.
Yankton responded with a touchdown drive of its own as Ryken found Sohler for the 27-yard touchdown as the Bucks trailed 45-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Pierre’s offense would not relent, as Kienholz rushed in for his fifth touchdown of the game to take a 52-31 lead with 9:27 left.
Ryken put up a valiant performance with four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) in the contest.
“Rugby was really good (tonight),” Muth said. “He did a really good job. He made a lot of checks at the line of scrimmage. He really took full ownership over the game tonight. I saw a kid playing his last football game. You have expectations and those expectations are pretty high, but he’s always met him. He did tonight too. A couple of little miscues (he had) were football plays, but really proud of his effort tonight. He gave us a shot (to win).
“When he was a young guy, we had an idea of who he was going to be. He exceeded those expectations by leaps and bounds. You see a guy tonight that goes out and fights for his team. We’ve been lucky to have him for the last four years.”
Both Ryken and Kienholz put on a show in the first quarter. Kienholz had three rushing touchdowns for the Governors and Ryken found wide receiver Cody Oswald in the end zone twice, the second of which cut Yankton’s deficit to 21-14 with 39 seconds left in the first quarter.
Kienholz had a 90-yard touchdown run to give the Governors a 14-0 lead early in the game.
Pierre will play Tea Area in the Class 11AA State Championship Nov. 12 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. The Governors defeated the Titans 35-30 on Oct. 14.
YANKTON (6-5) 14 3 14 0 — 31
PIERRE (11-0) 21 17 7 14 — 59
