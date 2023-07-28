HARRISBURG — The Rapid City Post 22 Expos downed Yankton 9-1 in the South Dakota American Legion Class A Junior Baseball Tournament, Friday in Harrisburg.

Evan Serck had two hits for Yankton. Kael Garry, Trey Sager and Cohen Zahrbock each had a hit for Post 12.

