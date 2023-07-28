HARRISBURG — The Rapid City Post 22 Expos downed Yankton 9-1 in the South Dakota American Legion Class A Junior Baseball Tournament, Friday in Harrisburg.
Evan Serck had two hits for Yankton. Kael Garry, Trey Sager and Cohen Zahrbock each had a hit for Post 12.
Zahrbock took the loss, striking out five in his 4 1/3 innings of work. Sager pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Yankton finishes pool play today (Saturday), facing Sioux Falls East at 10:30 a.m.
Black Sox 8, Renner Sultans 2
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox rallied from an early deficit to beat the Renner Sultans 8-2 in pool play in the South Dakota Class A 16-under Baseball Tournament, Friday in Sioux Falls.
Brennen Gilmore doubled and singled, and Abe O’Brien had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Sam Gokie and Tate Beste each had two hits. Gavin Johnson also doubled. Beck Ryken, Jace Sedlacek, Christian Weier and Boston Frick each had a hit in the victory.
Frick went the distance, striking out seven, for the win.
The Black Sox finish pool play today (Saturday), facing Pierre at 10:30 a.m.
Renner Dukes 16, White Sox 5
SIOUX FALLS — The Renner Dukes rallied from an early deficit to beat the Yankton White Sox 16-5 in pool play in the South Dakota Class A 16-under Baseball Tournament, Friday in Sioux Falls.
For Yankton, Aiden Mulder, Dylan Howe, Kaden Hunhoff, Jack Brandt and Noah Hansen each had a hit.
Brett Taggart took the loss.
Yankton finishes pool play today (Saturday) against Harrisburg Maroon at 10:30 a.m. and Rapid City Post 22 at 1 p.m.
RENNER — Sioux Falls Post 15 downed the Yankton Lakers 5-1 in pool play of the South Dakota Class A 14-under Baseball Tournament, Friday in Renner.
Madden McQuade doubled for Yankton. Thomas Kronaizl and Damian Janish each had a hit.
Austin Conway took the loss, striking out four in his six innings of work.
The Lakers finish pool play against Mitchell today (Saturday) at noon.
Harrisburg Gold 8, Reds 7
BROOKINGS — Harrisburg Gold held off the Yankton Reds 8-7 in the South Dakota Class A 13-Under Baseball Tournament, Friday in Brookings.
Lynij “Jay” Welch had a double and two RBI for Yankton. Jackson Kudera posted a hit and two RBI. Sawyer Maibaum, Will Sager and Simon Kampshoff each had a hit.
Kash Luellman took the loss, striking out three in his 2 2/3 innings of work. Carter Schander pitched 2 2/3 innings of no-hit relief, striking out one.
Yankton finishes pool play today (Saturday), facing Brookings Red at 9:30 a.m.
