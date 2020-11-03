EMERY — The Alcester-Hudson Cubs held on for the tough 25-18, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19 victory over the Scotland Lady Highlanders in the first round of the Region 5B Tournament on Tuesday in Emery.
Roni Rhead posted 13 kills to lead the Cubs in the match, while Emily Vanderfeen had 11 kills to go along with 10 digs. Bayleigh Peterson also led the Cubs’ offense with 28 assists to go along with 18 digs. Ella Serck also had 17 digs in the victory and Alyssa Keiser finished with 22 digs.
For the Lady Highlanders, Kennedy Bietz posted 11 kills in the match with 14 digs. Grace Fryda also posted 19 digs while Rylee Conrad handed out 30 assists. Teammate Makayla Friederich finished with 14 digs in the loss.
Alcester-Hudson will now face Bridgewater-Emery on Thursday. Scotland finishes the season with an 8-8 record.
SCOTLAND (8-8) 18 25 21 19
ALCESTER-HUDSON (14-12) 25 18 25 25
Freeman 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
FREEMAN – Rijjy Peterson led the Freeman Flyers to a 25-19, 25-13, 26-24 victory in the first round of the Region 5B Volleyball Tournament over the Irene-Wakonda Eagles on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.
Peterson finished with 12 kills and 18 digs to lead the attack, while Oddy Panktraz added eight kills and 13 digs. Cara Maske also posted 29 assists in the victory for Freeman.
In the loss, Emma McDonald had nine kills and 13digs while Emma Orr posted 12 assists to go along with 10 digs. Willa Freeman also finished with a team-high 15 digs for the Eagles.
The Eagles finish their season with a 10-15 record. Freeman will travel to Gayville-Volin on Thursday.
IRENE-WAKONDA (10-15) 19 13 24
FREEMAN (16-6) 25 25 26
Gayville-Volin 3, Menno 0
GAYVILLE – Keeley Larson led the Gayville-Volin Raiders to a 25-21, 25-16, 25-14 victory over the Menno Wolves in the first round of the Region 5B Tournament on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.
Larson led the attack with 28 assists and connected with teammate Kayla VanOsdel for 10 kills in the match. Smanatha Olson also finished with nine kills on the night while Molly Larson posted 31 digs. Taylor Hoyeng also finished with 19 digs in the victory.
For the Menno Wolves, Jesse Munkvold posted 11 kills and 24 digs. Kayle Schempp also had 18 digs in the loss while Kylie Harrioman passed out 12 assists.
The Wolves finish with a 10-13 record to end the season. Gayville-Volin, meanwhile, will host Freeman on Thursday.
MENNO (10-13) 21 16 14
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (16-3) 25 25 25
Bridge.-Emery 3, Canistota 0
EMERY – The top-seeded Bridgewater-Emery Huskies won a decisive 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 victory over the Canistota Hawks in the first round of the Region 5B Tournament on Tuesday night in Emery.
Julia Weber dominated the match, posting 14 kills and 12 digs to go along with 29 assists in the victory. Taylor Schallenkamp also posted nine kills in the match for the Huskies, while Cara Meyer had 14 digs for the Huskies.
For the Hawks, Mykkah Krinke handed out 20 assists to go along with 12 digs while teammate Lexi Tieszen finished with a match-high 21 digs. Desiree Pierce also posted 18 digs in the match, while Kenzy Krinke added 17 digs and seven kills in the loss.
The Hawks finish the season with a 5-14 record. Bridgewater-Emery will face Alcester-Hudson on Thursday in the semifinals of the Region 5B Tournament.
CANISTOTA (5-14) 20 18 15
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (19-2) 25 25 25
Region 4A
Lennox 3, Vermillion 2
VERMILLION — Mara Hinker posted 17 kills and three ace serves to help No. 5 Lennox clip No. 4 Vermillion in a five-setter in the Region 4A Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday in Vermillion. Lennox won by set scores of 25-27, 25-15, 17-25, 25-21, 15-11.
Also in the win for Lennox (8-15), Kyah Jackson had six kills, 25 set assists and 20 digs, while Courtney Sandid had 39 digs, and Annika Kollis had six kills and four blocks.
For Vermillion (5-11), Eva Knutson had 17 kills and 12 digs, while Claire Doty had 40 set assists and 21 digs, and Shandie Ludwig posted 43 digs. Sydney Stockwell contributed 11 kills and 22 digs, and Brooklyn Voss had five kills.
LENNOX (8-15) 25 25 17 25 15
VERMILLION (5-11) 27 15 25 21 11
Elk Point-Jeff. 3, Beresford 0
ELK POINT – The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies dominated their 25-12, 25-122, 25-8 victory over the Beresford Watchdogs on Tuesday night in the first round of the Region 4A Tournament.
Kenzie Stone dominated the net for the Huskies, posting 18 kills in the match. Teammate Sophie Giogio handed out 18 assists in tie victory while Addison Staabe also had 14 assists to go along with 11 digs. Defensively, Alyssa Chytka posted 23 digs and Nikki Wreidt finished with 17 digs.
For the Watchdogs, Autumn Namminga had a team-high 15 digs and Rachel Zanter posted seven digs. Also in the loss, Larissa Tiedeman passed out five assists while three different Watchdogs finished with three kills on the vening.
Beresford ends their season with a 3-19 record while the Huskies travel to Tea on Thursday.
BERESFORD (3-19) 12 11 8
ELK POINT-JEFF. (9-11) 25 25 25
Region 6B
Avon 3, Colome 0
KIMBALL — Tiffany Pelton’s 10 kills and three blocks helped No. 3 seed Avon sweep sixth-seeded Colome 25-14, 25-17, 25-19 in the opening round of the Region 6B Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday night in Kimball.
Shalayne Nagel added seven kills for Avon, while McKenna Kocmich had 18 set assists and two ace serves. Hanna Miller and Mallory Miller both had four kills, and Katie Gretschmann tallied 15 digs.
Avon (11-5) will face Kimball-White Lake — which beat Bon Homme on Tuesday — on Thursday.
COLOME (12-7) 14 17 19
AVON (11-5) 25 25 25
Platte-Geddes 3, Burke 0
CORSICA – Karly VanDerWerff posted 25 kills for the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers in their 25-20, 25-23, 25-18 victory over the Burke Lady Cougars on Tuesday night in the first round of Region 6B Tournament.
VanDerWerff also posted 12 digs in the victory while Cadence VanZee posted 15 kills and 15 digs for the Black Panthers. Avery DeVries led the Black Panthers with 33 assists and 11 digs while Regan Hoffman posted 24 digs. Baleigh Nachtigal also finish with 11 digs in the victory.
For the Lady Cougars, Adisyn Indahl posted 12 kills and 13 digs in the match. Boobi Jo Wischmann also handed out 18 digs to go along with a team-high 18 digs. Teammate Salley Hakin posted 14 digs in the loss.
Platte-Geddes will face Corsica-Stickney on Thursday in Bonesteel. Burke finishes the season with a 13-11 record.
BURKE (13-11) 20 23 18
PLATTE-GEDDES (17-7) 25 25 25
Corsica-Stickney 3, Gregory 0
CORSCIA – The Corsica-Stickney Jaguars cruised to a 25-14, 25-21, 25-9 victory over the Gregory Lady Gorillas in the first round of Region 6B volleyball on Tuesday night.
Raven Barse led the Jaguars to the victory with 12 kills and 18 digs, while Sutten Eide handed out 23 assists. Also for Corsica-Stickney, Morgan Clites also finished with 25 digs and Morgan DeLange had seven kills.
For the Lady Gorillas, Brooklynn Kenzy had five kills and 12 digs and teammate Kodi Timusus finished with four kills. In the loss, Brynn Hylla passed out 12 assists while Sapphire Kenzy posted 1 digs.
Gregory finishes the season with a 7-16 record. Corsica-Stickney will play in the semifinals at Bonesteel on Thursday.
GREGORY (7-16) 14 21 9
CORSICA-STICKNEY (17-3) 25 25 25
Region 5A
MCM 3, Wagner 1
WAGNER — Ashtyn Wobig and Michaela McCormick both recorded 11 kills as fifth-seeded McCook Central-Montrose defeated fourth-seeded Wagner 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 in the Region 5A Tournament on Tuesday in Wagner.
Riley Morrison tallied 32 digs for MCM (13-10), while Maggie Miles had 19 set assists and Brianna Even had 17 set assists. Wobig also contributed 16 digs.
Abby Brunsing led Wagner with 18 kills and 19 digs, while Avari Bruguier had 12 kills and 13 digs. Pagie Petry posted 14 digs and 15 set assists, Macy Koupal had 16 set assists, and Madi Knebel contributed 13 digs.
MCM advances to face No. 1 Parker on Thursday. Wagner ends its season 10-6.
MCCOOK CENT.-MONT. (13-10) 25 25 21 25
WAGNER (10-6) 18 23 25 22
Parkston 3, MVP 0
PARKSTON — Emma Yost finished with 11 kills and four ace serves as third-seeded Parkston swept sixth-seeded Mount Vernon-Plankinton 25-17, 25-17, 25-22 in the Region 5A Tournament on Tuesday in Parkston.
Maggie Baumgart added 10 kills and two blocks for Parkston (17-7), which advances to play Madison on Thursday. C.C. Neugebauer added 34 set assists and Tiah Holzbauer had 28 digs for Parkston.
In the loss for MVP (10-12), Maria Baker had nine kills and two blocks, Shyla Tobin posted 22 set assists and Jocylen Monzano tallied 16 digs.
MOUNT VERN.-PLANK. (10-12) 17 17 22
PARKSTON (17-7) 25 25 25
Region 4B
Chester Area 3, ORR 0
CHESTER – Top-seeded Chester Area won a decisive 25-13 25-15, 25-18 victory over Oldham-Ramona-Rutland in the Region 4B tournament on Tuesday night.
Breckyn Ewoldt finished with 12 kills while Kenna Brown led the offense for Chester Area with 29 assists. Karly Campbell also finished with four ace serves, while Emery Larson had seven digs.
For ORR, Julia Trygstad hit seven kills on the evening and Paige Hanson handed out 12 assists. Also in the loss, Sine Matson and Alivia Bickett had 10 digs each.
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland finishes the season with a 9-15 record. Chester Area will play in Chester on Thursday.
OLDHAM-RAM.-RUT. (9-15) 13 15 18
CHESTER AREA (19-2) 25 25 25
Colman-Egan 3, SCW 0
COLMAN – The Colman-Egan Hawks continued their dominate run with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-19 victory over Sanborn Central/Woonsocket in the first round of the Region 4B Tournament in Colman.
The Hawks won their ninth straight match with their first round victory, and Olivia Baumberger led them to that victory with 12 kills to go alon giwth seven digs. Braiden Westley also led with 18 assists and Kennedi Lamdis handed out 11 assists. Teammate Mackenzie Hemmer also finished the match with 12 kills.
For Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, Morgan Schmiedt finished with 13 assists, with Tirsta White getting kills on six of those. Teya Moody also posted seven digs in the loss.
Colman-Egan will continue their dominate play this Thursday against Elkton-Lake Benton in Colman. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket ends the season with a 8-13 record.
SANBORN CEN./WOON. (8-13) 18 15 19
COLMAN-EGAN (22-3) 25 25 25
Elkton-Lk Benton 3, Howard 0
ELKTON – The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks commanded their 25-13, 25-20, 25-12 first round match Region 4B Tournament victory over the Howard Tigers on Tuesday night.
For the Elks, Hannah Krog had 15 kills to go along with three ace serves. Julia Drietz commanded the offense with 32 assists and Rachael Krog led the defense with 11 digs.
For the Tigers, Emma Rudebusch handed out 12 assists and Piper Thompson finished with four kills and 25 digs. Katlin Schlim also finished with 16 digs in the loss.
Howard finishes with a 8-13 record while Elkton-Lake Benton will host their semifinal matchup on Thursday.
HOWARD (8-13) 13 20 12
ELKTON-LAKE BENTON (20-4) 25 25 25
Region 3A
Tri-Valley 3, West Central 1
COLTON – The Tri-Valley Mustangs moved to a .500% on the year with a 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15 first round Region 3A victory over the West Central Trojans on Tuesday night.
Kaitlyn Mohnen starred for the Mustangs with 10 kills in the match to go along with 15 digs. Blayne Gacke finished with an incredible seven aces in the match, while posting nine kills and 13 digs on the evening. Also for the Mustangs, Grace Schildhauer had 20 assists.
For the Trojans, Cassidy Siemonsma finished with 11 kills in the loss. Brooke Opitz also handed out 17 assists and Jenna Luetn posted 14 digs. Also in the loss, Jocelyn Nilson finished with 10 digs.
West Central finishes their season with 6-15. Tri-Valley, who is now 10-10, will face top-rated Sioux Falls Christian in Sioux Falls on Thursday.
WEST CENTRAL (6-15) 13 17 25 15
TRI-VALLEY (10-10) 25 25 21 25
Region 2A
Sioux Valley 3, Deuel 1
VOLGA – The Sioux Valley Cossacks held on for a 25-8, 25-13, 22-25, 27-25 victory over the Deuel Cardinals in the first round of the Region 2A Tournament on Thursday night.
Rylan Willis dominated with 16 kills for the Cossacks. Teammate Haydyn Hauge finished with 29 assists and six digs and Ashley Bjerke posted five kills in the match.
For the Cardinals, Twyla Rossow had six kills and 12 digs in the victory. Alyson Hagberg also handed out 16 assists, while Haley Winter had a match-high 18 digs in theloss. Teammate Josie Anderson added 11 digs, and Hallie Bury finished with 10 digs while Gracie Fieber passed out 12 assists.
The Cardinals end the season with a 3-16 record while Sioux Valley will take on top-ranked Hamlin on Thursday.
DEUEL (3-16) 8 13 25 25
SIOUX VALLEY (12-15) 25 25 22 27
Regular Season
Huron 3, Brandon Valley 2
BRANDON – The Huron Tigers won a tough 21-25, 25-18, 25-15, 24-26, 15-13 victory over the Brandon Valley Lynx on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.
Brooklyn Grage dominated for the Lynx with 20 kills and Taylor Stemen added 32 digs in the match. Abby Finch also finished with 28 digs and Liz Kopp handed out 47 assists.
For the Tigers, Libby Rounds had 16 kills in the victory, while Brynn Huber finished with 25 digs and Makenna Moore finished with 18 digs. Also in the victory, Tenley Buddenhagen posted 41 assists.
Huron will face Pierre on Thursday at home. Brandon Valley, meanwhile, will take on Sioux Falls Lincoln in Brandon on Thursday.
HURON (13-4) 21 25 25 24 15
BRANDON VALLEY (15-7) 25 18 15 26 13
Harrisburg 3, Brookings 0
HARRISBURG – The Harrisburg Tigers won a 25-15, 25-10, 25-23 victory over the Brookings Bobcats in Harrisburg on Tuesday night.
For the Tigers, Merdedes Covrig led the attack with 34 assists while also posting 12 digs. Abby Meister also led the offense with 13 kills in the match while Morissen Samuels ended the evening with 11 kills. Also in the victory, Devanie Andre finished with 12 digs.
Also in the match, Meister recorded her 1,000th career dig.
The Bobcats were led by Gracie Adamson with seven kills while Tessa Nelson finished with 19 digs in the match. Brittany Birgen also posted 10 assists while Sydney Schneider posted nine digs.
Harrisburg will now travel to Mitchell on Thursday. Also on Thursday, Brookings will host Sioux Falls Washington.
BROOKINGS (10-13) 15 10 23
HARRISBURG (12-10) 25 25 25
