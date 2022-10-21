ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies continued their dominance with a 58-7 rout of Rapid City Christian in the opening round of the South Dakota Class 11B football playoffs, Thursday in Elk Point.

The game was the sixth ended by mercy rule for EPJ (9-0) this season. The third-seeded Huskies will host Redfield in the quarterfinals on Oct. 27. Rapid City Christian finishes at 4-5.

