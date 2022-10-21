ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies continued their dominance with a 58-7 rout of Rapid City Christian in the opening round of the South Dakota Class 11B football playoffs, Thursday in Elk Point.
The game was the sixth ended by mercy rule for EPJ (9-0) this season. The third-seeded Huskies will host Redfield in the quarterfinals on Oct. 27. Rapid City Christian finishes at 4-5.
Noah McDermott was 8-of-10 passing for 126 yards and two touchdowns for EPJ. Lucas Hueser had five carries for 102 yards and two scores. Ben Swatek had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. Alex Scarmon and Caleb Niles each had rushing scores. Hunter Geary added a touchdown catch, Garrett Merkley had a kickoff return for touchdown and Carson Timmins hit a 28-yard field goal for the Huskies.
Simon Kieffer passed for 90 yards and a touchdown for Rapid City Central. Sam Fischer caught the touchdown pass.
