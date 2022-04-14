VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s tennis coach Brett Barnett has announced site changes to this Sunday’s Summit League dual with Omaha.
The match, originally scheduled to be played outdoors at the USD Tennis Courts, will not be moved indoors to Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls, due to expected low temperatures.
Sunday’s match, the regular season finale for both teams, will take place at 1 p.m.
South Dakota is currently in third in the Summit League standings at 4-2 while Omaha is in fourth at 3-2 prior to a Friday contest with Western Illinois.
