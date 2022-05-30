VERMILLION — Yankton’s two 18-under teams, Fury Fire and Fury Red, each competed in the Stars & Stripes softball tournament, held this past weekend in Vermillion.
Fury Red will play in the Triple Crown Tournament this weekend in Oklahoma City, held in conjunction with the Women’s College World Series.
Hartford Sparx 10, Fury Red 5
The Hartford Sparx ousted the Yankton Fury Red with a 10-5 decision on Sunday.
Logan Miller went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Yankton. Brooklyn Townsend and Gracie Brockberg each had two hits. Elle Feser, Tori Vellek and Olivia Girard each had a hit.
Regan Garry took the loss.
Fury Red 18, Fury Fire 6
The Yankton Fury Red used a pair of big innings to down the Yankton Fury Fire 18-6 on Sunday.
Logan Miller went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI for a balanced Fury Red attack. Elle Feser tripled and doubled. Tori Vellek, Regan Garry and Olivia Girard each had two hits. Brooklyn Townsend, Gracie Brockberg and Bailey Sample each had a hit in the victory.
Lainie Keller and Kelsey O’Neill each tripled for Fury Fire. Emma Wiese, Hannah Christopherson and Jadyn Hubbard each doubled. Brenna Dann added a hit.
Fury Fire 4, TSC Blaze 3
Yankton Fury Fire used a three-run third to gain control of a 4-3 victory over TSC Blaze on Sunday.
Kelsey O’Neill went 3-for-3 with a double, and Lainie Keller went 3-for-3 for Yankton. Hannah Christopherson had two hits. Emma Wiese doubled, and Brenna Dann and Jadyn Hubbard each had a hit.
Emma Wiese picked up the win, striking out six in the five-inning contest.
Fury Red 14, Vermillion Flamez 1
Yankton Fury Red pounded out 12 hits in a 14-1 victory over the Vermillion Flamez on Sunday.
Elle Feser went 3-for-3 with a triple for Yankton. Tori Vellek, Paige Hatch and Gracie Brockberg each had two hits. Bailey Sample and Olivia Girard each doubled. Regan Garry added a hit in the victory.
Garry picked up the win, striking out seven in the three-inning contest.
Saturday
Fury Fire 6, Rebels 4
A four-run fourth inning helped Yankton Fury Fire rally past Rebels 6-4.
Brenna Dann went 3-for-3 with a double for Yankton. Lainie Keller went 2-for-3 with a triple and a home run. Jadyn Hubbard had a triple and a single. Keyara Mason doubled and singled. Emma Wiese, Kelsey O’Neill and Kara Klemme each had a hit in the victory.
Emma Wiese pitched 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out six, for the win.
Fury Red 4, Hartford Hotshots 4
Yankton Fury Red scored two runs in the final inning to play the Hartford Hotshots to a 4-4 draw on Saturday.
Logan Miller doubled and singled, and Paige Hatch had two hits for Yankton. Brooklyn Townsend added a hit.
Regan Garry and Bailey Sample each pitched for Yankton.
Hartford Sparx 11, Fury Fire 0
The Hartford Sparx held the Yankton Fury Fire to a Kara Klemme double in an 11-0 decision on Saturday.
Emma Wiese took the loss.
Fury Red 16, Diamonds Elite 0
Yankton Fury Red pounded out 15 hits on the way to a 16-0 victory over Diamonds Elite on Saturday.
Tori Vellek went 3-for-3 with three RBI for Yankton. Elle Feser had two hits, including a triple. Logan Miller and Hannah Sailer also had two hits each. Regan Garry doubled. Brooklyn Townsend, Paige Hatch, Gracie Brockberg, Olivia Girard and Bailey Sample each had a hit in the victory.
Garry struck out four in the two-inning contest, not allowing a hit in the victory.
