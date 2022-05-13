A year ago, the Yankton boys’ tennis team used a sub-par performance in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships to fuel them to a runner-up finish at state.
This year, the ESD champion Bucks want to use their success as fuel to an even better finish.
Yankton begins play in the South Dakota State Class A boys’ tennis tournament on Monday in Rapid City. Play will be at Sioux Park and the Parkview Tennis Complex, beginning at 9 a.m. Central each day.
The Bucks won the program’s first-ever ESD title on Tuesday in Huron.
“This group of guys had put that goal out there a couple of years ago. Then we had the COID year,” said Yankton head coach Ryan Hage. “They didn’t forget the following year, but we didn’t play as good as we’d hoped.”
Yankton won four singles and a doubles title at ESD, playing for titles at two other flights. The two flights where the Bucks did not play for a conference title, the Bucks won the consolation crown.
“It was great. I’ve been on the team since seventh grade, and we’ve been chasing this for a few years,” said senior Gage Becker. “Last year we didn’t have the showing we wanted. To have it this year was really rewarding.”
The Bucks have a veteran lineup, with three seniors playing both doubles and singles, and a fourth senior playing doubles. In singles, Becker (21-4, flight one) and Keaton List (22-2, flight five) each won ESD titles, with Ryan Schulte (15-10, flight two) earning a consolation title.
Freshman Zach Briggs (23-2, flight three) and eighth grader Harrison Krajewski (19-4, flight four) also won ESD titles in singles. Sophomore Miles Krajewski (20-5) was runner-up at flight six.
In doubles, Becker and Briggs (18-4) won the flight one title, Harrison Krajewski and senior Dylan Ridgway (17-4) were second at flight three, and List and Schulte (18-5) were consolation champs at flight two.
“When things didn’t go well, others stepped up,” Hage said. “That’s the sign of a mature team.”
A season ago, Harrison Krajewski was the flight five singles champion at state. Briggs and Harrison Krajewski won the flight three doubles crown.
Also at state in 2021, Becker was third at flight one singles, Briggs was second at flight three, Schulte was second at flight four and Miles Krajewski was fourth at flight six. In doubles, List and Schulte were second at flight two doubles.
While the Bucks enter this year’s state tournament with much more momentum than a year ago, Hage has cautioned them to stay vigilant.
“Not everything went our way at ESD,” he said. “When you throw in the teams outside the ESD, there is depth that can pull team points away.
“I told the guys to be focused on their own game, focus on competing at a high level individually,” Hage added. “Then they’ll be doing their job for the team.”
With the ESD championship banner in their corner, the Bucks will be a target at state, noted Becker.
“Every team is gunning for us,” he said. “We need to play our hearts out. It’s not all about one guy, it’s a team effort, with everyone doing their job.
“If we do our job, the rest will fall into place.”
