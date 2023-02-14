The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers grabbed an early 12-0 lead to start off the girls basketball game. Yankton’s Macy Drotzmann was able to end SFC run with a basket and a free throw with just under 2:00 left in the first quarter.
Drotzmann and Claire Tereshinski both put up five points in the game to lead the Gazelles. Ellie Lems scored 19 points in this contest to lead the Chargers.
Yankton committed four fouls in the first quarter, with three of them belonging to Payton Moser.
“[She] brings a lot of energy to the team and really helps our team out on the defensive end,” said Yankton’s Head Coach, Trey Krier. “It changed how we play, but it gave other kids an opportunity to step up and for us to continue to build depth.”
The SFC Chargers started off the second half with Maya Nelson sinking the first three-pointer of the game. Sioux Falls Christian put up three additional three-pointers in the third to solidify their lead 47-15.
Yankton was able to create opportunities throughout the game, but just fell short when it came to finishing. The team went 9-34 in field goal attempts in the game.
“It can be a momentum crusher when you are able to string everything together but not have something to show for it,” said Coach Krier. “We just had to focus on what we could control, try to stay positive, and continue to not force anything.”
The Gazelles scored the most points in the fourth quarter, with four separate players making shots. Yankton also held the Chargers to 10 points, which was their lowest scoring quarter in the game.
Yankton has five games in the next 11 days, beginning at Tea Area on Thursday.
“It’s a quick turnaround and it might be the best thing for us,” he said. “Coming off last weekend it felt like we have been taking a step in the right direction. We need to get back into practice to help us get ready for these next five games.”
Sioux Falls Christian ends the regular season with an 18-2 record and starts their postseason games next week. Yankton falls to 1-13 after this game and travels to Tea Area on Thursday for their next game.
Sioux Falls Christian won the junior varsity game 55-28. Eden Wolfgram led the Gazelles with 13 points and six rebounds.
The SFC Chargers won the C game earlier on Tuesday 45-11. Burkley Olson led the Gazelles with seven points.
