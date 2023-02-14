The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers grabbed an early 12-0 lead to start off the girls basketball game. Yankton’s Macy Drotzmann was able to end SFC run with a basket and a free throw with just under 2:00 left in the first quarter.

Drotzmann and Claire Tereshinski both put up five points in the game to lead the Gazelles. Ellie Lems scored 19 points in this contest to lead the Chargers.

