HARRISBURG — The Yankton at Harrisburg volleyball match, originally scheduled for Oct. 1, has been rescheduled for Oct. 19 in Harrisburg.
The match was rescheduled due to COVID-19 symptoms experienced by the Yankton squad.
The junior varsity and ninth grade ‘A’ matches will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by sophomore and ninth grade ‘B’ matches. The varsity match is scheduled for 7 p.m.
