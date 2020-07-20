WEBSTER — Brady Fox went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four runs scored to lead Mount Vernon-Plankinton past Parker 11-1 in the fifth place game of the South Dakota VFW Teener 14-Under Class B baseball tournament, Sunday in Webster.
Daniel Laufman had two hits and two RBI in the victory.
Logan Bridges, Raymond Travnicek and Seth VanVliet each had a hit for Parker.
Isaiah Olson went the distance in the six-inning contest, striking out seven, for the win. Gabe Gillespie took the loss.
Parker 6, Groton 5
WEBSTER — Parker scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally to a 6-5 victory over Groton in consolation action in the South Dakota VFW Teener 14-Under Class B baseball tournament on Saturday.
Raymond Travnicek doubled and singled to lead Parker. Gabe Gillespie and Brenden Pesicka each had two hits. Logan Bridges doubled and Levi Berens added a hit in the victory.
Bradin Althoff went 3-for-4 with a triple for Groton. Ryan Groeblinghoff added a double.
Seth VanVliet pitched four innings of scoreless relief, striking out seven, for the win. Teylor Diegel took the loss in relief of Groeblinghoff, who struck out six in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
Canova 5, Parker 4
WEBSTER — Canova scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to rally to a 5-4 victory over Parker in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Teener 14-Under Class B baseball tournament on Friday.
Tate Miller doubled and singled, driving in the game-winning run with a single, to lead Canova. Weston Remmers also doubled and singled in the win.
Levi Berens doubled for Parker. Gabe Gillespie, Ethan Kasten and Seth VanVliet each had a hit.
Kade Shumaker pitched an inning of scoreless relief for the win. Gillespie took the loss, also in relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.