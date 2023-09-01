SIOUX FALLS — Yankton Bucks golfer Easton Vellek recorded a 6-over 78 at a quad with Brandon Valley, Harrisburg and O’Gorman Friday at Elmwood Golf Course as the Bucks finished fourth in the event, scoring 327.

Vellek finished 13th in the tournament, ahead of teammate Parker Riley with an 8-over 80.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.