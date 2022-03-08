SIOUX FALLS – Two years ago, just days before the sports world and the world as a whole came to a halt due to COVID-19, There was a celebration inside the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls as the South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team won their second Summit League Tournament in school history.
Tuesday, the Coyotes, led by the three ‘super’ seniors, Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable, won their third straight Summit League Title, and the road has been anything but easy.
From a COVID-19 canceled 2020 NCAA Tournament, to a immediate family only Summit League Tournament the following year and now, returning back to a somewhat normal championship Tuesday, the one constant was the ‘super’ seniors of USD.
“It is unique, especially because we’ve had different groups (with us),” Korngable said. “We’ve always been together, but we’ve had people leave and people come in, and that experience of each group is different. They each have a different flow, but things stay the same.”
The three seniors played a vital role in all three Summit League titles. Lamb, Sjerven and Korngable elected for one more run at it, and they got exactly what they wanted.
“I think it’s really special for these three because they wanted it so bad,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “That’s why they came back, but because you want it so bad, sometimes it gets in your own way.”
And when the final buzzer rang, there wasn’t a sense of relief, but something much greater.
“Then there’s the other part of it, that if you win, it feels like it should be a relief,” Plitzuweti said. “And it didn’t feel that way, there was pure joy. That was really fun for them.”
The three seniors also came back with the idea of a return to a somewhat normal year for the 2021-22 season. Fans were welcomed back to the Denny Sanford Premier Center for the tournament, and over 8,000 fans were there to cheer on the Coyotes and Jackrabbits Tuesday.
“The atmosphere here is crazy, especially a state rivalry game,” Lamb said. “It’s a lot of fun, all the red, they’re still sitting in here and just the energy that they bring for us. Even the blue, they’re not always cheering for us, but they make it fun.”
And the future of Coyote basketball got to experience that environment that is talked about so much for themselves Tuesday night.
“It kind of seemed like a dream when they’re all talking about it (the environment), because we didn’t even have the Coyote Crazies or our Coyote faithful there (last year),” redshirt-freshman Maddie Krull said. “It was really just our immediate family, so to be here, to have the confetti, to have all the red in the arena, it was an incredible experience.”
An all South Dakota championship game is what South Dakota high school athletes can look forward to. For players like Chloe Lamb, a Sully Buttes grad and Onida, South Dakota native, this game, this moment, means more.
“I feel very loved,” Lamb said. “I see a lot of people here, and it just makes you feel good that you’ve touched people and people support you. I’ll never forget that.”
And with the return of the fans, there is an audience of young kids in South Dakota that can be introduced to what it means to have games like Tuesday’s in-state showdown.
“The fans for both teams made this an environment that girls dream of playing in an environment like this,” Plitzuweit said. “...Our ladies are going to have an opportunity to tell their kids about this. I had a chance to coach in the Big 10 (Conference) and be at the Big 10 Women’s Basketball Tournament and this environment is just so much different.
“It’s really special, and we don’t take that for granted.”
