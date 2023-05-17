STATESBORO, Ga. — Mount Marty Lancers head archery coach Zena Ross is faithful about the Lancers’ chances at the USA Archery Collegiate Target Nationals, which start Thursday at Georgia Southern University.
“I know the kids can do well,” Ross said. “They’ve put in the work. They want it and they’re going to do their best. They’re going to leave it out on the field and make Mount Marty super proud.”
Despite dealing with more humidity, Ross described the shooting environment as “typical” for the Lancers. She credited the facilities the Lancers use at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center for helping the team prepare.
“A lot of teams are either shooting outside or not shooting in whatever elements are going on,” Ross said. “They don’t have the facility available to shoot 50-70 meters inside. We do.
“We might not have the wind (indoors) but at least we’re getting some reps and are able to work. That is a huge help.”
Ross pointed to the leadership abilities of archers Noah Cagle and Alyssa Nelson as integral to the Lancers’ success this season.
Cagle’s knowledge of recurve archery despite switching to compound archery this season, along with his positive attitude has lifted his teammates.
“He’s taken (the switch) in stride,” Ross said.
“He stepped up and has been a help to not only me, but the whole team.”
Nelson, a recurve archer, also helps with creating a positive atmosphere around the team.
“Alyssa has stepped up on her own as far as helping everybody out and being there for everybody supportively, mentally and emotionally,” Ross said.
MMU’s Lalit Jain won the freestyle recurve adult division at the NFAA Indoor Nationals.
“(The team) knew before he did that he won,” Ross said. “That was cool to see.”
Ross added Jain has “taken to the team” since he joined at the beginning of the semester.
In a national tournament like the Lancers are going to, Ross said it is important for the team to show support and cheer loudly for their teammates at the tournament.
“A huge part of it is standing behind your teammates when we have team rounds where they’re all working together,” she said. “It’s one of the few times in archery where archers aren’t on the range by themselves shooting for themselves. If we’re cheering that loud when it’s just us, how much louder are we going to cheer when everybody else is also cheering. I’m excited to see that dynamic and show all the other schools, ‘Hey, we might be small, but we can be just as loud as you can.’”
Overall, Ross is excited about the atmosphere of support among the archers at the event.
“We’re going to be competing against our cohorts, but the amount of people and the friendly, uplifting team-spirit environment is going to be similar,” she said.
Action at the event starts Thursday. From Thursday through Saturday, results will be available at usarchery.org and the event will be livestreamed on the site Sunday.
