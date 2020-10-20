BURKE — Gayville-Volin rallied past Burke 22-25, 27-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-12 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Kayla VanOsdel posted 28 kills and 22 digs to lead Gayville-Volin. Samantha Olson had 16 kills. Jadyn Hubbard had 11 kills and two ace serves. Keeley Larson posted 54 assists, Molly Larson had 37 digs and Ayla Dimmer added 25 digs in the victory.
Adisyn Indahl led Burke with 28 points, 24 digs and two ace serves. Ramee Hanson had 15 digs. Bobbi Jo Wischmann posted 50 assists, 22 digs and five ace serves. Sally Hakin had 11 kills and 21 digs. Elle Johnson added three ace serves in the effort.
Gayville-Volin, 12-2, hosts Colman-Egan on Friday. Burke, 10-8, plays in the Southeast South Dakota Conference Tournament on Saturday.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (12-2) 22 27 23 25 15
BURKE (10-8) 25 25 25 18 12
Platte-Ged. 3, KWL 2
KIMBALL — Karly VanDerWerff recorded 25 kills to help Platte-Geddes edge Kimball-White Lake 25-22, 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 16-14 in high school volleyball action Tuesday night in Kimball.
Cadence VanZee added 19 kills and three ace serves for Platte-Geddes (14-3), while Avery DeVries had 43 set assists, and Regan Hoffmann and Baleigh Nachtigal both had 21 digs.
No stats were reported for KWL.
PLATTE-GEDDES (14-3) 25 19 23 25 16
KIMBALL-WHITE LAKE (12-3) 22 25 25 19 14
Lewis & Clark Tourn.
Third: Wynot 2, Winside 0
LAUREL, Neb. — Karley Heimes tallied seven kills, seven solo blocks and nine digs to help Wynot sweep Winside 25-13, 25-20 in the third place match Tuesday at the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament in Laurel, Nebraska.
Autumn Lawson added three kills, five solo blocks and three digs for Wynot (14-4), while Kendra Pinkelman had three kills, Edyn Sudbeck had nine set assists and eight digs, and Emersyn Sudbeck added six digs.
No stats were reported for Winside.
WINSIDE 13 20
WYNOT (14-4) 25 25
Other Matches
Freeman 3, Hanson 1
ALEXANDRIA — Rijjy Peterson’s big night of 16 kills, four blocks, 23 digs and five ace serves helped the Freeman Flyers defeat Hanson 25-19, 25-18, 16-25, 25-9 on Tuesday night in Alexandria.
Kate Miller added seven kills and 12 digs for Freeman (13-6), while Cara Maske had 18 set assists, Ava Ammann added 15 set assists and Erin Uecker tallied 16 digs.
For Hanson (5-13), Andrea Thelen had 15 kills, Annalyse Weber had six kills, and Jalyn Kampshoff posted 21 set assists and 16 digs.
Freeman hosts Canistota on Oct. 26.
FREEMAN (13-6) 25 25 16 25
HANSON (5-13) 19 18 25 9
Alcester-Hudson 3, Fr. Academy-Marion 0
MARION — Alcester-Hudson downed Freeman Academy-Marion 25-3, 25-9, 25-7 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Bayleigh Peterson posted 12 assists, 16 ace serves and six digs to lead Alcester-Hudson. Veronica Rhead posted seven kills. Alyssa Keiser had four ace serves and Abby Walth added four kills in the victory.
Zenovia Butler posted seven digs for Freeman Academy-Marion. Clara Montero and Leah Goodwin each recorded a block.
Alcester-Hudson is off until a trip to Viborg-Hurley, Oct. 26 in Viborg. Freeman Academy-Marion hosts Menno on Thursday in Marion.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (12-11) 25 25 25
FR. ACADEMY-MARION (0-9) 3 9 7
Corsica-Stickney 3, Avon 0
CORSICA — Corsica-Stickney swept Avon 28-26, 25-18, 26-24 on Tuesday night in Corsica.
Avery Broughton posted 10 kills and two blocks for Corsica-Stickney (14-3), while Morgan DeLange had eight kills, Sutten Eide had 25 set assists and Morgan Clites led the defense with 17 digs.
In the loss for Avon (10-5), Hanna Miller had nine kills and three blocks, Shalayne Nagel had six kills and three blocks, Tiffany Pelton also had three blocks, and McKenna Kocmich tallied 12 set assists and nine digs. Katie Gretschmann led the defense with 19 digs.
On Friday, Corsica-Stickney visits Scotland and Avon hosts Menno.
AVON (10-5) 26 18 24
CORSICA-STICKNEY (14-3) 28 25 26
Chester Area 3, Sioux Valley 0
CHESTER – The Chester Area Flyers won a narrow 25-22, 25-19, 25-19 victory over the Sioux Valley Cossacks in prep volleyball action on Friday.
Kenna Brown led the offense with 33 assists for Chester Area in the victory. Ella Pry also dominated the net with 14 kills while Brecklyn Ewoldt finished the match with 10 kills. Teammate Emery Larson also had 13 digs in the victory.
For the Cossacks, Reagan Johnson finished the match with 12 kills and Ryland Willis had 11 kills. Haydyn Hauge also handed out 29 assists while Kasey Pistulka led the defense with 17 digs.
Sioux Valley will play Monday at Garretson. Chester Area’s next match will also be Monday when they travel to Arlington.
SIOUX VALLEY (10-13) 22 19 19
CHESTER AREA (17-2) 25 25 25
Harrisburg 3, Mitchell 0
HARRISBURG — Abby Meister posted 10 kills, eight ace serves and 11 digs to lead Harrisburg past Mitchell 25-15, 25-15, 25-16 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Merdedes Covrig posted 28 assists, Devanie Andre had 16 digs and Reese Jansa added eight kills in the victory.
Cameryn Logan had five kills for Mitchell. Katy Sebert posted eight assists.
Harrisburg heads west for the East-West matchups this Friday and Saturday. Mitchell hosts Sioux Falls Washington on Friday.
MITCHELL (5-9) 15 15 16
HARRISBURG (6-9) 25 25 25
Washington 3, Lincoln 0
SIOUX FALLS — Ellie Walker and Sydni Schetnan each had 10 kills and three blocks to lead Sioux Falls Washington past Sioux Falls Lincoln 25-22, 25-15, 25-13 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Walker also had 14 digs for Washington. Katelyn Richardson finished with 35 assists. Jadyn Schetnan had 17 digs, Joslyn Richardson had eight kills and 13 digs, and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda added eight kills in the victory.
Washington, 12-3, travels to Mitchell on Friday. Lincoln hosts Pierre on Friday.
LINCOLN (4-11) 22 15 13
WASHINGTON (12-3) 25 25 25
Monday
Wausa 2, Tri County Northeast 1
PONCA, Neb. — Alexa Cunningham and Hunter West combined for 19 kills to lead Wausa past Tri County Northeast in a consolation match in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament on Monday in Ponca, Nebraska.
Cunningham posted 10 kills and four blocks, and West had nine kills to lead Wausa. Clara Schindler finished with 30 assists, Morgan Kleinschmit had 15 digs and Leah Bloomquist added two ace serves in the victory.
Both teams have finished the regular season and will begin sub-district play on Monday, Oct. 26.
WAUSA (13-9) 23 25 25
TRI COUNTY NE (11-15) 25 16 17
Ponca 2, Wausa 0
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca downed Wausa 25-7, 25-21 in the quarterfinals of the Lewis & Clark Conference Volleyball Tournament on Monday in Ponca, Nebraska.
For Wausa, Morgan Kleinschmit had four kills, three blocks and seven digs. Clara Schindler posted 14 assists and Alexa Cunningham had three blocks in the effort.
WAUSA 7 21
PONCA 25 25
