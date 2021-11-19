EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect final round opponents.
RAPID CITY — Colman-Egan avenged a regular season loss to Platte-Geddes, rallying past the top-seeded Black Panthers 27-29, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 in the semifinals of the South Dakota State Class B Volleyball Tournament, Friday in Rapid City.
The teams met in a tournament at the Sanford Pentagon on Sept. 25, with Platte-Geddes claiming a 17-25, 26-24, 25-21 decision.
For Colman-Egan (29-7), Mackenzie Hemmer had 13 kills, 11 digs and five blocks, and Hailey Larson had 13 kills and 16 digs to lead the way. Ava Mousel posted 21 assists and 18 digs. Daniela Lee added 11 kills and 22 digs in the victory.
Platte-Geddes (33-5) was led by 19 kills each from Cadence Van Zee and Karly VanDerWerff. Van Zee also had 23 digs, while VanDerWerff posted two ace serves and six blocks.
Also for the Black Panthers, Avery DeVries finished with 48 assists and 16 digs. Riley Hoffman had 14 kills and 18 digs. Baleigh Nachtigal finished with 12 digs and three blocks, and Hadley Hanson added 14 digs in the effort.
Colman-Egan will face Warner in the championship match, Saturday at 5 p.m. Platte-Geddes will face Faulkton Area in the third place match at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.