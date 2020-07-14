An eight-run bottom of the fourth inning helped the Yankton Tappers surge past Tabor 12-7 in South Central League amateur baseball action Tuesday night at Riverside Field.
The victory secured the regular season title for the Tappers (16-1), one of two Class A teams in the league.
Caid Koletzky homered and drove in four runs for Yankton, while Derrik Nelson and Colin Muth both went 3-4. Tyler Linch and Nik Davis both scored twice.
Cooper Davis allowed three runs on three hits over six innings to get the victory.
In the loss for second-place Tabor (13-4), Cole Uecker hit a pinch hit three-run homer, while Mace Merkwan doubled twice and Bryce Scieszinski doubled.
Cole Uecker took the loss.
Both teams wrap up the regular season Thursday, with the Tappers at Crofton and Tabor at home against Menno.
TABOR (13-4) 200 100 130 — 7 7 1
TAPPERS (16-1) 100 800 30X — 12 14 0
Cole Uecker, Austin White (4) and Joey Slama; Cooper Davis, Gavin Schultz (7) and Julito Fazzini.
Crofton 3, Lakers 1
CROFTON, Neb. — Another solid performance on the mound by Tyler Priest enabled Crofton to beat the Yankton Lakers 3-1 in South Central League amateur baseball action Tuesday night in Crofton, Nebraska.
Priest allowed five hits and struck out 13 batters in a complete game effort for the Bluejays (10-7).
Alec Martin singled twice in the win, while Austin Hegge and Lathan Maibaum each drove in a run. Tyler Zimmerman and Nick Hegge both singled.
The Lakers wrap up their debut season in the SCL with a 9-9 record. They will next play in a Class A district.
Kieren Luellman struck nine batters in his eight innings. Collin Zahrbock homered in the loss, while Levi Wiersma singled twice and Miles Carda had one single.
Crofton wraps up the SCL regular season Thursday night at home against the Yankton Tappers.
LAKERS (9-9) 000 000 100 — 1 5 3
CROFTON (10-7) 000 030 00X — 3 5 0
Kieren Luellman and Owen Feser; Tyler Priest and Alec Martin
Menno 7, Irene 3
MENNO — Menno scored the final five runs of the game to claim a 7-3 victory over Irene in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Tate Bruckner had a double, a single and two RBI for Menno, which trailed 3-2 headed into the bottom of the seventh. Macon Oplinger had two hits and two RBI. Cody Ulmer led off the seventh with a home run to tie the game.
Marcus Van Driel had three hits, and Dillon Turner had a double, a single and two RBI to lead Irene. Jamison Kleinsasser added two hits.
Doug Hall pitched into the ninth for the victory. Kleinsasser took the loss in relief.
Menno, 12-5, travels to Tabor to finish the regular season on Thursday. Irene finishes the regular season at Lesterville on Thursday.
IRENE 000 010 200 — 3 9 0
MENNO 110 000 23X — 7 11 0
Tate Gale, Jamison Kleinsasser (7), Preston Gall (8) and Marcus Van Driel; Doug Hall, Macon Oplinger (9) and Adam Walter
Renner Bullets 10, Parkston 0
RENNER — The Renner Bullets scored in each time they came to bat on the way to a 10-0 victory over Parkston in amateur baseball action on Monday.
Brandon Lane had three hits, Grant Hieb had two doubles and Mike Newman had two hits for Renner. Tim Huber homered and Mike Clapp doubled in the win.
Jeff Harris and Zach Uttecht each had two hits for Parkston. Spencer Lucas and Brady Albrecht each had a hit.
Dallas Schneiderman pitched five innings, striking out six, for the win. Nate Doering took the loss.
Parkston, 8-10, hosts Platte on Thursday.
