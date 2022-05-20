OMAHA, Neb. — The 3200-meter run proved a fruitful event for area athletes, as area runners claimed three of the four titles in the race on the opening day of the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships, Friday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
With two wins on Friday, the Hartington Cedar Catholic boys sit in second in the Class C race with 20 points, trailing Battle Creek. The Crofton girls are second in Class C with 19 points, two behind Superior. The Wausa girls are tied for second with 14 points, four behind North Platte St. Patricks’s.
Cedar Catholic junior Carson Noecker broke his state meet record, but just missed his state record in the Class C boys’ 3200, winning in 9:16.05 for a 44-second victory.
The Cedar Catholic boys were the first area team to win a state title, as the foursome of Grant Arens, Lukas Wortmann, Noecker and Carson Arens won the Class C 3200 relay in 8:22.40. Ponca was 10th in 8:39.16.
Crofton’s Jordyn Arens defended her title in the Class C 3200-meter run, finishing in 11:28.48 to win by nearly 34 seconds. Hartington-Newcastle’s Jessica Opfer (12:31.13) just missed the medals, placing ninth.
Wausa’s Darla Nelson won the Class D girls’ 3200-meter run, finishing in 12:01.47 to win by nearly a second. Niobrara-Verdigre’s Michaela Ravenkamp (13:35.23) was 18th.
Several other area athletes took home hardware on Friday.
Bloomfield’s Dalton Gieselman was third in the Class C boys’ shot put with a mark of 52-3 1/4.
Crofton’s Jayden Jordan tied for third in the Class C girls’ pole vault, clearing 10-6.
Tri County Northeast’s Jordyn Carr placed fourth in the Class C girls’ long jump, posting a mark of 16-7.
Wausa’s Addison Smith was fourth in the Class D boys’ 3200-meter run, finishing in 10:14.45.
Crofton was fifth in the Class C girls’ 3200 relay, as the foursome of Rylie Arens, Kiera Altwine, Elizabeth Wortmann and Jordyn Arens finished in 10:20.48. Cedar Catholic was 10th, finishing in 10:29.29.
Wynot was fifth in the Class D boys’ 3200 relay, with the foursome of Chase Schroeder, Dylan Heine, Korbin Guenther and Tyler Nicke finishing in 8:38.76.
Wausa’s Taylor Alexander finished fifth in the Class D girls’ discus with a toss of 117-4. Wynot’s Lauren Haberman (101-1) was 16th.
Creighton’s Cade Hammer (41-6 1/2) and Bloomfield’s Wylie Ziegler (40-10 1/2) finished sixth and seventh in the Class D boys’ triple jump. Wynot’s Jack Kuchta (40-4 1/2) just missed the medals, placing ninth. Creighton’s Brody Eggers (37-7) was 20th.
The final day of the two-day event begins at 9 a.m. today (Saturday) with field events. Running events begin with the 800-meter run at 1:30 p.m. and conclude with the 1600 relay, scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m.
Other Events
— Ponca’s Matt Logue just missed the top eight in the Class C boys’ shot put, finishing ninth with a toss of 50 feet, 1/2 inch. Hartington-Newcastle’s Peitz (48-5) was 14th and Taylor Korth (47-4) of Ponca was 17th.
— Wynot just missed the awards stand in the Class D girls’ 3200 relay, finishing ninth in 10:44.25.
— Wynot’s Krystal Sudbeck tied for 12th in the Class D girls’ long jump with a mark of 15-8 1/2. Wausa’s Alexa Cunningham (14-11 1/4) was 18th, with Randolph’s Beal (14-9 3/4) 20th.
— Creighton’s Eggers tied for 15th in the Class D boys’ high jump, clearing 5-8
— Creighton’s Maycee Zimmerer was 17th in the Class D girls’ pole vault, clearing 8-0.
— Crofton’s Caitlin Guenther was 20th in the Class C discus with a toss of 99-0. Ponca’s Claire Burrell was 22nd at 88-11.
— Cedar Catholic’s Carson Arens was 20th in the Class C boys’ high jump, clearing 5-10.
— Ponca’s Dalton Lamprecht was 23rd in the Class C boys’ triple jump with a mark of 39-0 3/4.
Prelims
— Mount Marty recruit Deagan Puppe of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge was the top qualifier in the Class C boys’ 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 14.91. Brother Daniel Puppe also made finals, qualifying fifth in 15.56. Ty Krommenhoek of Tri County Northeast finished 15th (16.37).
— Bloomfield’s Alexandra Eisenhauer posted the fastest qualifying time in the Class D girls’ 200-meter dash, finishing in 26.14. Wynot’s Krystal Sudbeck (27.84) was 18th.
Eisenhauer also posted the second-fastest preliminary time in the Class D girls’ 100-meter dash, a 12.73. Randolph’s Bailey Beal just missed finals, finishing 10th in 12.99.
— Andrea Sucha of Niobrara-Verdigre (16.10) and Madison Abbenhaus of Bloomfield (16.28) each qualified for finals in the Class D girls’ 100-meter hurdles, Sucha in fourth and Abbenhaus in seventh. Wynot’s Kayla Pinkelman (17.19) was 14th, with Wausa’s Abrielle Nelson (17.40) 16th.
— Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol posted the fourth-fastest time in the Class C girls’ 400-meter dash, finishing in 58.90. Teammate Lauren Bernecker (1:03.44) was 17th.
— Crofton’s Ellie Tramp qualified fifth in the Class C girls’ 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 15.46. She also posted the fifth-fastest qualifying time in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing in 47.23. Bre Millard of Tri County Northeast was 13th in the 300 hurdles (49.10).
— Cedar Catholic’s Alex Kuehn posted the fifth-fastest time in the Class C boys’ 400-meter dash, finishing in 50.92. Teammate Grant Arens (54.86) was 22nd.
— Wausa’s Tyler Baue qualified seventh in the Class D boys’ 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 15.89. Creighton’s Kyler Adams (17.02) was 21st.
Baue was 13th in the Class D 300 hurdles prelims, finishing in 43.40. LCC’s Daniel Puppe (43.42) and Hartington-Newcastle’s Mayson McIntosh (43.72) each missed the Class C finals in the event.
— Wausa’s Abrielle Nelson qualified eighth in the Class D girls’ 300-meter hurdles, finishing in 49.08. Bloomfield’s Abbenhaus (49.34) was 12th.
Wausa’s Abrielle Nelson (1:03.03) finished ninth and Bloomfield’s Eisenhauer (1:04.24) finished 16th in the Class D 400-meter dash prelims.
— Cedar Catholic’s Sophia Reifenrath claimed the final qualifying spot in the Class C girls’ 200-meter dash, finishing in 26.55. Teammate Faith Christensen (27.08) was 12th.
Christensen (13.05), Sophia Reifenrath (13.18), Grace Reifenrath (13.19) and TCN’s Carr (13.15) all missed the finals of the Class C girls’ 100-meter dash.
— Ponca’s Ethan Eifert (11.57), Cedar Catholic’s Brett Kleinschmit (11.67) and Hartington-Newcastle’s McIntosh (11.65) and Jake Peitz (11.78) missed the finals of the Class C boys’ 100-meter dash.
Peitz (23.57) also missed the finals in the Class C boys’ 200-meter dash.
— Bloomfield’s Cody Bruegeman (53.25) and Layne Warrior (54.90), Creighton’s Brody Eggers (54.07) and Wynot’s Charlie Schroeder (54.15) missed the finals of the Class D boys’ 400-meter dash.
— Creighton’s Hammer (24.01) and Wynot’s Charlie Schroeder (24.23) failed to qualify for the finals in the Class D boys’ 200-meter dash.
