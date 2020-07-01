The Yankton Fury Twisters 12-under softball team swept their younger counterparts, the 10-under Fury Gazelles, in a doubleheader on Wednesday at the Summit softball fields.
The Fury Twisters won the opener 11-3.
Kyra Tjeerdsma doubled, and scored twice for the Fury Twisters. Jocelyn Behrns, Eliza Gurney, Alaina Nelson, Brenna Suhr and Elaina Erramouspe each had a hit. Hailey Bottolfson scored twice in the win.
For the Fury Gazelles, Kennedy Gednalske had two hits. Isabelle Sheldon posted a hit, a run scored and a RBI. Kalli Koletzky and Ellie Drotzman each scored in the effort.
Suhr picked up the win, striking out seven. Ava Girard pitched for the Fury Gazelles, striking out five.
The Fury Twisters completed the sweep with 15-1 decision.
Tjeerdsma had two hits and three RBI, and Gurney had two hits and two RBI for the Fury Twisters. Behrns, Brooke Caton and Suhr each had a hit in the victory.
Koletzky scored for the Fury Gazelles. Drotzman walked twice.
Behrns picked up the win, striking out six. Daylee Hughes struck out two and Reese Garry struck out one for the Fury Gazelles.
