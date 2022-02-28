BASKETBALL
NEB. BOYS’ DISTRICTS
Saturday, Feb. 26
C2-1: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 81, Maxwell 33
C2-2: Freeman 54, Oakland-Craig 32
C2-5: Doniphan-Trumbull 60, Bridgeport 41
C2-6: Norfolk Catholic 56, Palmyra 46
D1-4: Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Maywood-Hayes Center 36
D1-5: Loomis 57, Kenesaw 54
D2-1: St. Mary’s 74, Spalding Academy 33
Monday, Feb. 28
C2-4: Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Heartland 41
C2-7: Howells-Dodge 63, Cross County 47
D1-3: Lourdes Central Catholic 67, Ainsworth 52
D1-6: Burwell 57, Blue Hill 50
D2-6: Osceola 61, Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 38
Tuesday, March 1
C2-3 AT HARTINGTON: No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic (22-4) vs. No. 14 North Central (14-9), 6 p.m.
C2-8 AT AMHERST: No. 8 Amherst (21-4) vs. No. 9 Hastings St. Cecilia (18-7), 7 p.m.
D1-1 AT COZAD: No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (22-2) vs. No. 16 Ansley-Litchfield (17-7), 7:30 p.m.
D1-2 AT KEARNEY: No. 2 Dundy County-Stratton (22-3) vs. No. 15 Johnson-Brock (16-9), 6 p.m.
D1-7 AT MADISON: No. 7 Walthill (18-5) vs. No. 10 Riverside (19-6), 6:30 p.m.
D1-8 AT COZAD: No. 8 Leyton (18-4) vs. No. 9 Mead (15-10), 5 p.m.
D2-2 AT DILLER: No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart (21-5) vs. No. 15 Lawrence-Nelson (12-11), 7 p.m.
D2-3 AT ALLIANCE: No. 3 Hyannis (22-3) vs. No. 14 Hay Springs (14-11), 8 p.m. CT
D2-4 AT GRAND ISLAND: No. 4 Wynot (22-2) vs. No. 13 Paxton (13-9), 6 p.m.
D2-5 AT LEXINGTON: No. 5 Medicine Valley (19-4) vs. No. 12 Shelton (18-7), 7 p.m.
D2-7 AT YORK: No. 7 Parkview Christian (17-6) vs. No. 10 Humphrey St. Francis (16-7), 6:30 p.m.
D2-8 AT HERSHEY: No. 8 Potter-Dix (20-3) vs. No. 9 Mullen (17-8), 7 p.m.
S.D. GIRLS’ REGIONS
REGION 6B
SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 26 at Mitchell
Avon 42, Platte-Geddes 28
Corsica/Stickney 44, Gregory 39
S.D. BOYS’ REGIONS
REGION 4A
March 1, 4
First Round, March 1
No. 8 Parker (7-13) at No. 1 Dakota Valley (20-0), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Elk Point-Jefferson (10-10) at No. 4 Vermillion (14-6), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Beresford (8-12) at No. 2 Tea Area (14-6), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Canton (9-11) at No. 3 Lennox (15-5), 7 p.m.
REGION 5A
March 1, 4
First Round, March 1
No. 5 Bon Homme (6-14) at No. 4 Wagner (5-15), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Andes Central-Dakota Christian (2-18) at No. 2 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (14-6), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (5-15) at No. 3 Parkston (13-7), 7 p.m.
REGION 5B
Feb. 28-March 4
First Round, Feb. 28
Alcester-Hudson 36, Freeman 32
Second Round, March 1
No. 8 Alcester-Hudson (4-17) at No. 1 Freeman Academy-Marion (18-2), 6 p.m.
No. 4 Irene-Wakonda (8-12) vs. No. 5 Scotland (9-11), 7:30 p.m., Freeman
No. 2 Viborg-Hurley (12-8) vs. No. 7 Menno (6-14), 6 p.m., Hurley
No. 3 Centerville (12-8) vs. No. 6 Gayville-Volin (11-9), 7:30 p.m., Hurley
REGION 6B
Feb. 28-March 4
First Round, Feb. 28
Kimball-White Lake 53, Avon 31
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 49, Colome 40
Second Round, March 1
No. 8 Kimball-White Lake (8-13) at No. 1 Platte-Geddes (15-5), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Corsica-Stickney (12-7) at No. 4 Marty (11-8), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Tripp-Delmont-Armour (11-10) at No. 2 Burke (17-3), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Wessington Springs (11-9) vs. No. 3 Gregory (13-7), 7 p.m.
S.D. GIRLS’ SODAK 16
CLASS AA
All Games on March 4
No. 16 S.F. Roosevelt (2-18) at No. 1 S.F. Washington (19-1)
No. 9 Pierre (10-10) at No. 8 S.F. Jefferson (10-10), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Yankton (6-14) at No. 2 O’Gorman (17-3), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Mitchell (9-11) at No. 7 S.F. Lincoln (9-11), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Brookings (7-12) at No. 4 R.C. Stevens (16-4), 7 p.m. CT
No. 12 Watertown (9-11) at No. 5 R.C. Central (15-5), 7 p.m. CT
No. 14 Spearfish (8-12) at No. 3 Brandon Valley (16-4), 6 p.m.
No. 11 Harrisburg (8-12) at No. 6 Huron (12-8), 7 p.m.
CLASS A
All Games on March 3
No. 1 Wagner (20-1) vs. No. 16 Winner (14-8) at Mitchell, 7:30 p.m.
No. 2 West Central (20-2) vs. No. 15 Crow Creek (17-5) at Madison, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Hamlin (20-2) vs. No. 14 Belle Fourche (15-7) at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Lakota Tech (19-1) vs. No. 13 Flandreau (18-3) at Kadoka, 6 p.m. CT
No. 5 St. Thomas More (18-3) vs. No. 12 Vermillion (17-5) at Pierre, 6:15 p.m.
No. 6 S.F. Christian (19-3) vs. No. 11 Sisseton (18-4) at Volga, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Dakota Valley (18-4) vs. No. 10 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (17-5) at Tea, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Red Cloud (19-2) vs. No. 9 Florence-Henry (17-4) at Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS B
All Games on March 3
No. 1 Aberdeen Roncalli (21-1) vs. No. 16 Bison (10-13) at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.
No. 2 DeSmet (21-1) vs. No. 15 Avon (13-9) at Huron, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Wall (20-2) vs. No. 14 Howard (15-7) at Kadokta, 7:30 p.m. CT
No. 4 Corsica-Stickney (19-3) vs. No. 13 Bridgewater-Emery (14-8) at Parkston, 7 p.m.
No. 5 White River (17-3) vs. No. 12 Herreid-Selby Area (15-6) at Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Castlewood (16-5) vs. No. 11 Viborg-Hurley (18-4) at Madison, 7:30 p.m.
No. 7 Faith (17-5) vs. No. 10 Sully Buttes (18-4) at Mobridge, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Centerville (20-2) vs. No. 9 Aberdeen Christian (19-3) at Mitchell, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.