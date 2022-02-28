BASKETBALL

NEB. BOYS’ DISTRICTS

Saturday, Feb. 26

C2-1: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 81, Maxwell 33

C2-2: Freeman 54, Oakland-Craig 32

C2-5: Doniphan-Trumbull 60, Bridgeport 41

C2-6: Norfolk Catholic 56, Palmyra 46

D1-4: Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Maywood-Hayes Center 36

D1-5: Loomis 57, Kenesaw 54

D2-1: St. Mary’s 74, Spalding Academy 33

Monday, Feb. 28

C2-4: Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Heartland 41

C2-7: Howells-Dodge 63, Cross County 47

D1-3: Lourdes Central Catholic 67, Ainsworth 52

D1-6: Burwell 57, Blue Hill 50

D2-6: Osceola 61, Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 38

Tuesday, March 1

C2-3 AT HARTINGTON: No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic (22-4) vs. No. 14 North Central (14-9), 6 p.m.

C2-8 AT AMHERST: No. 8 Amherst (21-4) vs. No. 9 Hastings St. Cecilia (18-7), 7 p.m.

D1-1 AT COZAD: No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (22-2) vs. No. 16 Ansley-Litchfield (17-7), 7:30 p.m.

D1-2 AT KEARNEY: No. 2 Dundy County-Stratton (22-3) vs. No. 15 Johnson-Brock (16-9), 6 p.m.

D1-7 AT MADISON: No. 7 Walthill (18-5) vs. No. 10 Riverside (19-6), 6:30 p.m.

D1-8 AT COZAD: No. 8 Leyton (18-4) vs. No. 9 Mead (15-10), 5 p.m.

D2-2 AT DILLER: No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart (21-5) vs. No. 15 Lawrence-Nelson (12-11), 7 p.m.

D2-3 AT ALLIANCE: No. 3 Hyannis (22-3) vs. No. 14 Hay Springs (14-11), 8 p.m. CT

D2-4 AT GRAND ISLAND: No. 4 Wynot (22-2) vs. No. 13 Paxton (13-9), 6 p.m.

D2-5 AT LEXINGTON: No. 5 Medicine Valley (19-4) vs. No. 12 Shelton (18-7), 7 p.m.

D2-7 AT YORK: No. 7 Parkview Christian (17-6) vs. No. 10 Humphrey St. Francis (16-7), 6:30 p.m.

D2-8 AT HERSHEY: No. 8 Potter-Dix (20-3) vs. No. 9 Mullen (17-8), 7 p.m.

S.D. GIRLS’ REGIONS

REGION 6B

SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 26 at Mitchell

Avon 42, Platte-Geddes 28

Corsica/Stickney 44, Gregory 39

S.D. BOYS’ REGIONS

REGION 4A

March 1, 4

First Round, March 1

No. 8 Parker (7-13) at No. 1 Dakota Valley (20-0), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Elk Point-Jefferson (10-10) at No. 4 Vermillion (14-6), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Beresford (8-12) at No. 2 Tea Area (14-6), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Canton (9-11) at No. 3 Lennox (15-5), 7 p.m.

REGION 5A

March 1, 4

First Round, March 1

No. 5 Bon Homme (6-14) at No. 4 Wagner (5-15), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Andes Central-Dakota Christian (2-18) at No. 2 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (14-6), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (5-15) at No. 3 Parkston (13-7), 7 p.m.

REGION 5B

Feb. 28-March 4

First Round, Feb. 28

Alcester-Hudson 36, Freeman 32

Second Round, March 1

No. 8 Alcester-Hudson (4-17) at No. 1 Freeman Academy-Marion (18-2), 6 p.m.

No. 4 Irene-Wakonda (8-12) vs. No. 5 Scotland (9-11), 7:30 p.m., Freeman

No. 2 Viborg-Hurley (12-8) vs. No. 7 Menno (6-14), 6 p.m., Hurley

No. 3 Centerville (12-8) vs. No. 6 Gayville-Volin (11-9), 7:30 p.m., Hurley

REGION 6B

Feb. 28-March 4

First Round, Feb. 28

Kimball-White Lake 53, Avon 31

Tripp-Delmont-Armour 49, Colome 40

Second Round, March 1

No. 8 Kimball-White Lake (8-13) at No. 1 Platte-Geddes (15-5), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Corsica-Stickney (12-7) at No. 4 Marty (11-8), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Tripp-Delmont-Armour (11-10) at No. 2 Burke (17-3), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Wessington Springs (11-9) vs. No. 3 Gregory (13-7), 7 p.m.

S.D. GIRLS’ SODAK 16

CLASS AA

All Games on March 4

No. 16 S.F. Roosevelt (2-18) at No. 1 S.F. Washington (19-1)

No. 9 Pierre (10-10) at No. 8 S.F. Jefferson (10-10), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Yankton (6-14) at No. 2 O’Gorman (17-3), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Mitchell (9-11) at No. 7 S.F. Lincoln (9-11), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Brookings (7-12) at No. 4 R.C. Stevens (16-4), 7 p.m. CT

No. 12 Watertown (9-11) at No. 5 R.C. Central (15-5), 7 p.m. CT

No. 14 Spearfish (8-12) at No. 3 Brandon Valley (16-4), 6 p.m.

No. 11 Harrisburg (8-12) at No. 6 Huron (12-8), 7 p.m.

CLASS A

All Games on March 3

No. 1 Wagner (20-1) vs. No. 16 Winner (14-8) at Mitchell, 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 West Central (20-2) vs. No. 15 Crow Creek (17-5) at Madison, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Hamlin (20-2) vs. No. 14 Belle Fourche (15-7) at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Lakota Tech (19-1) vs. No. 13 Flandreau (18-3) at Kadoka, 6 p.m. CT

No. 5 St. Thomas More (18-3) vs. No. 12 Vermillion (17-5) at Pierre, 6:15 p.m.

No. 6 S.F. Christian (19-3) vs. No. 11 Sisseton (18-4) at Volga, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Dakota Valley (18-4) vs. No. 10 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (17-5) at Tea, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Red Cloud (19-2) vs. No. 9 Florence-Henry (17-4) at Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS B

All Games on March 3

No. 1 Aberdeen Roncalli (21-1) vs. No. 16 Bison (10-13) at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 DeSmet (21-1) vs. No. 15 Avon (13-9) at Huron, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Wall (20-2) vs. No. 14 Howard (15-7) at Kadokta, 7:30 p.m. CT

No. 4 Corsica-Stickney (19-3) vs. No. 13 Bridgewater-Emery (14-8) at Parkston, 7 p.m.

No. 5 White River (17-3) vs. No. 12 Herreid-Selby Area (15-6) at Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Castlewood (16-5) vs. No. 11 Viborg-Hurley (18-4) at Madison, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Faith (17-5) vs. No. 10 Sully Buttes (18-4) at Mobridge, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Centerville (20-2) vs. No. 9 Aberdeen Christian (19-3) at Mitchell, 6 p.m.

