MADISON — Class A second-ranked West Central and Class B top-ranked Aberdeen Roncalli will face off in the top-seeded matchup of the Dakota XII Conference-Northeast Conference ‘Clash’ girls’ basketball event, Saturday at Madison High School.
The Trojans and Cavaliers will play the 6:30 p.m. game in the main gym, preceded by Dakota Valley against Hamlin in the 5 p.m. game. The 3:30 p.m. game features Parkston against Sioux Falls Christian. Vermillion plays Sisseton at 2 p.m.
Other games in the main gym include Lennox against Milbank at 11 a.m., and Tea Area against Groton Area at 12:30 p.m.
The only game in the auxiliary gym involving an area team will be played at 5:15 p.m., featuring Elk Point-Jefferson against Redfield. Dell Rapids plays Tiospa Zina at 11:45 a.m., followed by Madison against Deuel at 1:15 p.m. Canton and Webster Area play at 2:45 p.m. Tri-Valley and Clark-Willow Lake face off at 5:45 p.m.
Matchups are based on the South Dakota High School Activities Association points system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.