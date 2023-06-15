TABOR — The Tabor Bluebirds celebrated the opening of Czech Days with a 7-2 victory over Lesterville in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Nolan Carda went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Tabor. Riley Rothschadl went 3-for-4 with a double. Sam Caba had two hits. Chase Kortan, Hunter Hallock, Chris Sutera and Bryce Scieszinski each had a hit in the victory.
Brandon Nickolite doubled and singled for Lesterville. Tanner VanDriel, Tyler Edler, Michael Drotzmann and Derek Quame each had a hit for the Broncs.
Scieszinski pitched seven innings, striking out six, for the win. Kortan struck out two in two innings of shutout relief.
Alex Wagner took the loss, striking out five in his 4 1/3 innings of work. Nickolite struck out five in 3 2/3 innings of relief.
Next SCL action for Tabor is home against Wynot on June 22. Lesterville travels to Freeman on Sunday.
FREEMAN — The Yankton Tappers scored 12 runs in the sixth inning to claim a 16-2 victory over Freeman in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Joe Gokie had four hits, including a triple and a home run, and five RBI for Yankton. Stephan Oswald posted a double and two singles. Cade Sudbeck, Collin Zahrbock and Dylan Prouty each had two hits. Will Rausch doubled, driving in three. Caid Koletzky, Mitch Gullikson and Rex Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Owen Feser doubled and singled for Freeman. Jake Weier doubled and Blake Schroedermeier added a hit for the Black Sox.
Caden Eymann struck out six batters in six innings of work for the win. Jackson Fiegen took the loss.
Yankton travels to Menno on Sunday. Freeman hosts Lesterville on Sunday.
Parkston Mudcats 5, Parkston Devil Rays 1
PARKSTON — The Mudcats won the first round in the showdown between Parkston’s two amateur baseball teams, a 5-1 decision over the Devil Rays on Thursday.
The Mudcats broke the game open in the bottom of the eighth, scoring four runs.
Matt Malloy had the go-ahead two-run double in the eighth. Jeff Harris, Cole Knippling, Billy Hamilton and Dylan Mogck each had a hit in the victory.
Jake Helleloid doubled and singled for the Devil Rays. Brayden Jervik and Ty Neugebauer each had a hit.
Jake Weber struck out seven batters in eight innings of work for the victory. Braxton Wilhelm pitched a scoreless ninth. Neugebauer took the loss in relief of Helleloid, who struck out 10 batters in his six innings of work.
Both teams will be home this weekend for the Sunshine League vs. Cornbelt League Showdown, which begins today. The Mudcats play Salem tonight at 6 p.m. The Devil Rays play Canova on Saturday at 6 p.m.
