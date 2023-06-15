TABOR — The Tabor Bluebirds celebrated the opening of Czech Days with a 7-2 victory over Lesterville in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.

Nolan Carda went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Tabor. Riley Rothschadl went 3-for-4 with a double. Sam Caba had two hits. Chase Kortan, Hunter Hallock, Chris Sutera and Bryce Scieszinski each had a hit in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.