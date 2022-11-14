SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Three men’s players and two women’s players from Mount Marty University were named honorable mention all-Great Plains Athletic Conference as the league announced its post-season soccer honors on Monday.
On the men’s side, defenders Diego Romero and Gabriele Cavallari and midfielder Savas Di Lascio earned honorable mention honors.
Di Lascio led the team with nine points on the season, tying for team lead with four goals. Romero tied for second on the team with eight points, recording three goals and two assists on the season. Cavallari started 12 matches for the Lancers, recording two shots on goal.
The MMU men finished 7-7-3, qualifying for the GPAC tournament for a second straight season.
Midfielder Torrye Provencher and forward Lesslie Romo-Gutierrez were recognized from the Lancer women’s program.
Romo-Gutierrez scored a team-high three goals on the season. Provencher scored twice, recording a team-high 17 shots on goal.
The Lancers went 1-13-2 on the season.
