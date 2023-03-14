Yankton High School will host its first-ever Spring Sports Kickoff event on Tuesday, March 21, at the YHS Commons. The event is free and open to the public.
Cake, cookies, pop and water will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. YHS spring coaches will speak beginning at 6 p.m. Scheduled to speak are athletic trainer Trevor Woods, head girls’ golf coach Brett Sime, head boys’ tennis coach Ryan Hage, head softball coach Jill Muth and head track and field coach Geoff Gross.
