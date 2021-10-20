The Yankton football team makes a trip north for its regular season finale, and will face a familiar foe for the first time in nearly 10 years.
“I normally don’t get too caught up in if this is a fun game, but I’m excited for this game personally because it is Watertown,” Bucks head coach Brady Muth said. “There’s a lot of memories for me, and I’m excited for our guys to make some memories of their own.”
The Bucks and Arrows are set for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Watertown Stadium Thursday night. The Bucks made adjustments to their practice schedule, including a practice on Saturday following the loss to Brookings last Friday night.
“Well, everybody was locked in and ready to go,” Muth said. “That’s the one thing I will say about this group, unfortunately we’ve had our fair share of losses, and we’ve had to learn how to rebound from those. I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that.”
The Bucks hung around with the Bobcats for two and a half quarters before Brookings pulled away for the 35-20 win at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium last Friday. Muth said the team became aware of some things they need to work on if they want to make a playoff run.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do if we’re going to compete for a championship,” Muth said. “You have to tip your cap to Brookings, they do a lot of things real well and they’ve got an offensive line that’s veteran physical and made it real tough for us to get off the field defensively.”
Muth also said the fight his team had at the end of the game was a positive sign for the Bucks after the Brookings loss.
“The one positive takeaway there was. We didn’t really stop swinging until the final gun,” Muth said. “I’ve been around teams that have been in situations where they folded up, our kids didn’t do that. They kept playing to the end.”
The Arrows are coming off a 27-13 loss to Mitchell at home last week. Watertown is currently fifth in the Class 11AA Standings with Yankton one spot ahead of them in fourth.
Watertown is fast and strong, Muth said. Watertown’s skill position players, physical line and talented quarterback will present challenges for the Bucks.
“It’s a typical Watertown team,” Muth said. “It’s definitely the Watertown I remember. You go to a track meet, an ESD track meet, chances are you’re going to see a lot of Watertown kids winning in the sprints and winning the throws. Typically if you had those two things, you’re going to have a really good football team.”
Even with the talent Watertown has, Muth said his team’s strengths and talents will make for an interesting matchup tonight.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us just because they are so talented,” Muth said. “But I’ll also say that I think we’re pretty talented too. I think our secondary is one of the better ones in the state, so it’s going to be an interesting, fun matchup to see how that all shakes out tomorrow.”
The Bucks conclude their regular season at Watertown at 6 p.m. The Bucks and Arrows are currently in a tight battle for the final home playoff spot. The loser will most likely hit the road in the first round of the playoff.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
Yankton (4-4) at Watertown (3-5)
6 p.m., Watertown Stadium
SERIES (since 1981): Yankton leads 22-16.
LAST MEETING: The teams have not played since 2014, a game won by Yankton 30-0.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton fell at Brookings 35-20. Watertown dropped a 27-13 decision to Mitchell.
NEXT UP: The Class 11AA playoffs begin on Oct. 28. Both teams will be in the field, possibly against each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.