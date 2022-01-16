Lancer athletes combined for eight victories in its Mount Marty Opener indoor track and field meet, held Saturday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse in Yankton.
Mason Schleis had a pair of field event wins on the day for the Lancers, taking the long jump (21-3 3/4) and pole vault (14-1 1/4). Nathan Simons won the 600 (1:22.47) and helped the Lancers to victory in the 1600 relay (3:22.68). Paul Paul, Jesse Van Hemert and Zander Widener also ran on the winning 1600 relay.
Also winning for the Lancer men was Mason Schlunsen in the 800 (2:00.08) and Marcus Jnofinn in the 200 (22.24). Jnofinn was also second in the 60 (6.91).
For the Lancer sprinters, Donovan Breckenridge was second in the 200 (22.45) and 400 (50.21). Van Hemert was fourth in the 400 (51.50) and fifth in the 60 hurdles (8.66). Taven McKee (Gayville) was fifth in the 400 (52.25).
Also on the track for the Lancer men, Brian Santiago (Hartington, Nebraska) finished fourth in both the mile (4:32.34) and 3,000 (9:11.20). Widener placed third in the 600 (1:27.87), with Isaac Hegdahl fourth (1:29.89). Liam Vidas placed third in the 800 (2:05.58), with Caden Ideker (2:08.17) fourth and Nathaniel Kropuenske (Beresford) fifth in 2:09.74. Seth Wiebelhaus (Fordyce, Nebraska) was fifth in the 1,000 (2:56.88) in addition to his runner-up finish in the pole vault (12-9 1/2).
Luke Rettedal was second in the shot put for the Lancer men, recording a toss of 46-6.
The lone school record of the day came on the women’s side, as Elianna Clark (Yankton) finished second in the 60-meter dash in 8.03 seconds. She also helped the Lancers to a runner-up finish in the 1600 relay (4:13.50).
The Lancer women claimed two victories, including Tianna Bumbace-Kuehl in the 600 (1:46.18). Bumbace-Kuehl also ran on the Lancers’ runner-up 1600 relay, joined by Calli Davis (Elk Point) and Ashinee George.
Gracie Rippen was the Lancers’ other winner, claiming the pole vault with a mark of 10-3.
Also in the field events, Hallie Hallock (Platte) was second in the shot put (39-0 1/4). George and Heather Maier (Gayville) tied for third in the high jump (4-7 1/2). Dylana Ward (Gayville) was fourth in the weight throw (44-0), with former teammate Kayla VanOsdel (University of Sioux Falls) fifth with a toss of 41-8 3/4.
Jordyn Fischer (Beresford) was second in the 800 (2:43.28), with Emily Johnson (2:45.32) fourth and Kiah Trainor (2:46.00) fifth. Jacey Cihak (1:48.97) was third in the 600, with Lexa Burtzlaff (1:51.87) fourth. Davis (1:01.92) was third in the 400, with McKenna Mohr (Irene) fifth in 1:07.25. Aniya Teppo placed fourth in the 200 (27.98).
Also on the women’s side, Dakota State’s Jacia Christensen (Viborg) won the 3,000 in 11:04.93.
The Lancers head to the South Dakota State meet on Friday in Brookings.
Hawkeye Invitational
IOWA CITY, Iowa—South Dakota freshmen Marleen Mülla and Eerik Haamer vaulted into the top-10 of the national rankings with pole vault event titles at the Hawkeye Invitational held Saturday at the University of Iowa’s Indoor Track Facility. The Coyote women captured five of USD’s six event titles at the Hawkeye Invitational.
Mülla cleared a personal best of 14-1 ¾ (4.31m) to win the women’s pole vault competition. The height ranks seventh in the nation this season and ranks fifth all-time in USD indoor history. She led a Coyote squad to a sweep of the top-five spots in the field. Second-year freshman Cassidy Mooneyhan vaulted a personal best of 13-5 ¼ (4.10m) for runner-up, while second-year freshman Jaidyn Garrett, third-year sophomore Gen Hirata and fifth-year junior Landon Kemp tied for third place without any misses up to 12-5 ½ (3.80m).
Haamer moved to 10th in the nation with a winning height of 17-6 ½ (5.35m). The height broke the Hawkeye Invitational meet record. Third-year sophomore Marshall Faurot and second-year freshman Tre Young took third and fourth, respectively, in the men’s field. Faurot vaulted 17-0 ¾ (5.20m) and Young cleared 16-0 ¾ (4.90m).
Third-year sophomore Brithton Senior faced tough competition in the elite 60-meter hurdle race. He clocked 7.81 seconds for the 10th-fastest time in the NCAA this season. He was fifth in the race, finishing as the second collegian behind Iowa’s Grant Conway. The race was his season opener and first competition since March of last year.
Freshman Danii Anglin cleared 5-8 ¾ (1.75m) to win the women’s high jump. It tied her height from the season opener at South Dakota State last month.
Second-year freshman Erin Kinney closed at the tape to win the 60 meters in 7.58 seconds. The clocking was just one-hundredth of a second off her personal best. She also finished eighth in the 200 meters with a time of 25.07 seconds.
At a longer distance, second-year freshman Abrielle Jirele won the mile in 4:56.76 to open her indoor season. The time is a second shy of her personal best.
Fifth-year senior Holly Gerberding added a title the long jump with a mark of 19-0 ½ (5.80m).
Freshman Anna Robinson finished runner-up in the 200 meters in 24.74 seconds.
Robinson anchored the women’s 4x400-meter relay to a third-place finish in 3:49.62. She was joined on the carry by fellow freshman Moe Bridgen, Gerberding and third-year sophomore Madison Jochum.
Third-year sophomore Meredith Clark placed third in the shot put with a distance of 48-11 ¾ (14.93m).
Fifth-year senior Alli Wroblewski clocked 2:18.83 for fourth in the 800 meters.
Second-year freshman Jacob Jenkins added a fourth-place finish in the triple jump, leaping 48-0 ½ (14.64m).
In the unseeded 3,000-meter races, third-year sophomore Charlie Babcock was the first across the line in the men’s race with a time of 8:36.48. Second-year freshman Renee Thompson finished runner-up in the women’s race with a time of 10:41.58 and third-year sophomore Haley Miller took fourth.
South Dakota returns to action next Saturday at the Jim Emmerich Invitational in Brookings.
