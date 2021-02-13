Following a third place finish in the 400-meter dash, freshman Calli Davis anchored the 4x400 meter relay, passing a Morningside runner to get second place and a season best time on the relay during Saturday’s Last Chance meet at Ruth Donohue Fieldhouse in Yankton.
“My team was so supportive and we were all really focused to get a better time,” Davis said. “We all support each other, we all really want to get our best and we got the time we really wanted.”
Davis ran 1:00.49 in the open 400, placing third behind Mika Kooistra of Dordt and Betsy Ridout of Morningside. The time was five hundredths of a second off her season best in the event. Just four events later, Kooistra and Davis were first and second across the line in the relay to end the afternoon. Mount Marty’s time of 4:06.39 in the relay beat the season best of 4:13.92.
“The 4x4 ran what we were hoping for them to run,” Lancer coach Randy Fischer said. “It should give them a really good chance to get a better seed at conference and a very good shot to make nationals. They are going top 16 and we are hoping that time will get into the top 16 come nationals.”
Recovery time was big for Davis, who said she used as much time as possible to replenish and recover from the first race, and started her warm up for the relay 20 minutes before the event.
“I usually just relax my legs a bit, definitely get some Powerade, water, and then when it’s 20 minutes before the race I start walking around, warming up,” Davis said. “My legs start feeling better, and the Powerade helps so much, it really clears my head.”
Davis and the Lancers are in action next week in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Meet. Fischer said the Lancers rested quite a few athletes ahead of competition next week.
“We did some better, harder workouts during the week so we could not have our hard, hard stuff too close to conference,” Fischer said. “We’re just thinking that doing that will make them more prepared for conference because we've rested a little bit and will be more rejuvenated.”
In other results for the Lancers, Grace Rippen won the pole vault, vaulting 10 feet one quarter inch. Hallie Hallock placed fourth in the shot put throwing 39 feet, five and a quarter inches. Aniya Teppo finished fifth in the 200-meter dash at a time of 27.25 seconds.
Gayville-Volin graduate and current Dakota State thrower Traia Hubbard won the shot put (44-05 ¼) and placed second in the weight throw (52-06).
The Indoor Track and Field Conference Championship is in Sioux Center, Iowa Feb. 19 and 20.
