EDITOR’S NOTE: An Elk Point High School graduate, Pesicka was a standout basketball player at Mount Marty College. Following two seasons as a coach in Estelline, he returned to Yankton and began a teaching and coaching career at Yankton High School. He served as the head coach of the YHS girls’ basketball program from 1992-2014, and amassed a record of 278-225. Pesicka guided the Gazelles to 14 state tournament appearances, including a runner-up finish in 1994 and a state championship in 1996. He stepped down after the 2014 season.
I don’t consciously remember when I got into sports. It just seemed like that is what you did growing up in a small town like Elk Point, South Dakota. I don’t remember any one person who pushed me into sports. I feel like I was just born with a love for sports. Participating in sports seemed to fill the time and the more I played the more I loved it—whatever sport it happened to be!
Baseball was the first organized sport I played. I remember Little League practices when our coach would pitch to us and seemed like the ball was going to hit me every time! The joy of my bat making contact with the ball was pure exhilaration and a miracle! Learning how to not be afraid of the ball as my coach hit grounders to us was really difficult. Baseball taught me how to overcome fear and doubt!
We started playing organized football in Junior High and I would have to confess that I was not a real proponent of the physicality of football. However, once I started playing quarterback and didn’t have to tackle or get hit near as much my love for the game grew. I loved playing football because most guys at Elk Point H.S. were on the team. It was the one sport where I got a chance to compete on a team with most of the guys. I cherished the relationships and the bonds that were formed. I gained a great appreciation for the teamwork and camaraderie that you experience in football.
My first love is basketball. It is one of the few team sports that you can practice individually. Don’t we all have memories of going out to our driveways in the middle of winter and scooping snow so we could dribble and shoot? When I was growing up in Elk Point, we had organized basketball starting in the 5th /6th grade. 5th/6th basketball was held on Saturday mornings and the program was run by a volunteer coach. When I was in the 4th grade I asked the coach if I could play with the 5th/6th graders. He said, “If you can make 5 left hand lay ups in a row (I am right handed) you can play.” I spent one week practicing nothing but left hand lay ups and can honestly say that I got to play with the 5th/6th graders that year! It was at that point I realized that if you set goals and work hard you will be rewarded.
I played for a lot of really great coaches during my sports career but my basketball coaches over the years were amazing. I was fortunate to play 3 years of varsity basketball in high school (for Roger Schaefer) and play in the 1978 State B Championship game vs Armour. I was recruited to play college football and basketball and eventually settled on attending Mount Marty College and playing basketball for Coach Doug Martin. I had great experiences at EPHS and MMC because of great coaches and tremendous teammates.
It was because of those experiences that I chose to pursue a career as a teacher and coach. I have coached girls and boys basketball for 37 years at various levels. Coaching basketball has provided me so many positive experiences. I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to coach a huge number of incredible student-athletes. Coaching can be a crazy roller coaster ride. It exposes you to the joy of victory and the agony of defeat. It teaches you that you are only as good or bad as your last game. It encourages you to move forward. It reminds you that if you are not diligent and prepared the other team is going to beat you! It teaches you the importance of family and the significance of building relationships. It reminds you that you have a responsibility to lead by example. It reveals that nothing worthwhile is accomplished without paying your dues and putting in the work. It teaches you that even the best game plan has to allow for adjustments. You gain an understanding that by being a part of a team you are part of something much bigger than yourself.
Involvement in sports has given me great joy and helped shape my life in so many ways. It exposes you to so many life lessons. It has arguably been the greatest teacher I have ever had in my life!
