Updated: June 1, 2023 @ 1:54 am
Alcester-Hudson’s Dean Moller has been named the Class B Coach of the Year by the South Dakota Softball Coaches Association.
Moller helped lead the Cubs to a 12-1 record and the top seed in the state tournament.
Also honored were Brookings’ Emma Hardin in Class AA and Emmie Uitts in Class A. Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Ashley Mischkl was named the state’s Assistant Coach of the Year.
