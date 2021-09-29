COLUMBIA, Mo. – The South Dakota women’s golf program wrapped up its third and final day of action at the Johnie Imes Invitational on Wednesday afternoon. The Yotes were led by senior Laerke Jensen who tied for 18th place.
Jensen recorded some of her best rounds of the early season over the course of the previous three days. She recorded a season-low of 73 to then go a stroke lower the next day at 72. She finished the third round with a 76 to total a new career low 54-hole score of 221.
Sophomore Danica Badura finished not too far behind Jensen tying for 29th place with scores of 77-75-73 for a total score of 225. Senior Megan Munneke and junior Jalea both finished tied for 64th place after three rounds of action. Munneke carded scores of 79-77-80 while Culliver carded scores of 80-78-78 to total 236 after it was all said and done.
Rounding out the scoring for the Coyotes was sophomore Akari Hayashi who placed 71st with back-to-back 82s followed by a final round score of 78.
