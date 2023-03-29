Bucks Open Season Saturday

The Yankton Bucks baseball team was ready to get to work days after some of the players on the team helped the Bucks basketball team win the Class AA State Championship.
“They had the opportunity to take a few days off, but I also knew that they were going to show up because they want to work and they want to be successful in baseball,” said Bucks head baseball coach Drew Lawrence.
“They played their basketball game on Saturday. We had practice on Monday and all those seniors that were out there playing every day showed up for practice on Monday. They weren’t required to. I was going to give them a couple of days off, but that’s just who they are.”
Those seniors include Drew Ryken, Mac Ryken, Rugby Ryken, Isaiah Schelhaas and Josh Sheldon. They return with fellow seniors Jace McCorkell and Luke Bernatow, as well as junior Lucas Kampshoff, who earned all-state honors as a sophomore, hitting .397 with a 1.023 OPS last season.
“We return a lot of people,” Lawrence said. “We have a lot of seniors on the team and a good group of seniors. It’s essentially the same group that just won a state basketball title that gets to jump over and start with baseball too. We have pretty good expectations for our group and they have expectations for themselves and they’re excited.”
While there may be some fine-tuning with the lack of an offseason program for the players, Lawrence’s confidence in the players adjusting to the baseball season is sky high.
Rugby Ryken is playing the club season as well as the legion season for the first time this year.
“He’s one of our leaders everywhere in every sport, so he’s going to be a huge addition to the high school squad this year,” Lawrence said. “I’m glad he decided to play high school this year.”
Lawrence believes Yankton will be in the top of the grouping competing for wins, but that does not necessarily define the team’s success in his eyes.
“A successful season for me in particular for this team doesn’t necessarily mean winning a state title or winning a bunch of games,” he said. “Obviously that is our goal, but a successful season is for these guys to go out there, compete, represent Yankton and be able to show that Yankton has good kids, which we all know we have here.”
Still, the team has shown improvement from the past two seasons. As sophomores in 2021, the current senior group had to go through a tough four-win season.
“It was sophomores against a bunch of seniors that first year they (played), which resulted in that record, but they didn’t stop working,” Lawrence said. “We improved a little bit last year and they continue to improve and put in the work.”
That improvement in 2022 resulted in a 13-11 record for the Bucks. This season, they will have a deep pitching lineup that includes Drew Ryken, Mac Ryken, Kampshoff, Schelhaas, Josh Sheldon, Matthew Sheldon, Sean Turner and Owen Wishon.
“We have about seven or eight guys that are able to throw competitive innings for us, which gives us an advantage,” Lawrence said.
“When you have back-to-back games where you’re playing, it can handcuff a lot of teams (pitching-wise). Within the Yankton program, we’re trying to develop pitching as much as we can because we know we’re going to have to have a lot of guys do that. This year, we have a lot of guys that are able to.”
Because of this, Lawrence likes the team’s chances but understands the challenge the club league presents.
“There are not going to be any surprises with teams,” he said. “They’re all competitive and they’re all (going to be) close games. We’re going to be competitive in all our games. We have a chance to win a lot of games but when it comes to baseball, it’s hit or miss sometimes.”
Yankton is scheduled to open its season at home on Saturday against Brookings at 12 p.m. Then, they play two games on Sunday against Huron at noon and 2 p.m.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
2023 Season Schedule
4/1 vs. Brookings noon
4/2 vs. Huron DH, 2 p.m.
4/4 vs. S.F. Lincoln DH, 5 p.m.
4/11 vs. S.F. Washington DH, 5 p.m.
4/16 vs. Mitchell DH, 1 p.m.
4/20 at Dell Rapids 6 p.m.
4/25 vs. S.F. Roosevelt DH, 5 p.m.
4/29 at S.F. Washington 11 a.m.
4/29 at O’Gorman 1 p.m.
5/1 vs. S.F. Jefferson DH, 5 p.m.
5/6 at Brookings DH, noon
5/9 vs. O’Gorman DH, 5 p.m.
5/12 at Brandon Valley DH, 6 p.m.
5/13 at S.F. Lincoln 4 p.m.
5/13 at S.F. Jefferson 6 p.m.
5/20 Regions TBD
5/27 State A (Sioux Falls) TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.