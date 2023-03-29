Bucks Open Season Saturday
Yankton shortstop Drew Ryken gloves a ground ball during the Bucks’ matchup against Pierre in the 2022 South Dakota Class A baseball playoffs. Ryken, a Mount Marty recruit, returns for the Bucks this season.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks baseball team was ready to get to work days after some of the players on the team helped the Bucks basketball team win the Class AA State Championship.

“They had the opportunity to take a few days off, but I also knew that they were going to show up because they want to work and they want to be successful in baseball,” said Bucks head baseball coach Drew Lawrence.

