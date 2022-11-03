HASTINGS, Neb. — A Sandro Rubio goal off a rebound of his own shot lifted Hastings to a 1-0 double-overtime victory over Mount Marty in the quarterfinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer tournament, Thursday in Hastings, Nebraska.

Hastings (14-1-1), the 22nd-ranked team in NAIA, advances to a semifinal match on Nov. 8. The Lancers finish at 7-7-3, setting a school record for victories and earning a GPAC tournament berth for a second straight season.

