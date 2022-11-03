HASTINGS, Neb. — A Sandro Rubio goal off a rebound of his own shot lifted Hastings to a 1-0 double-overtime victory over Mount Marty in the quarterfinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer tournament, Thursday in Hastings, Nebraska.
Hastings (14-1-1), the 22nd-ranked team in NAIA, advances to a semifinal match on Nov. 8. The Lancers finish at 7-7-3, setting a school record for victories and earning a GPAC tournament berth for a second straight season.
Hastings held a 33-10 edge in shots, including 14-3 in shots on goal. The Broncos also had 10 corner kicks to the Lancers’ four. Hastings committed 18 fouls, five more than Mount Marty, but the Lancers finished with five yellow cards, two more than Hastings.
Savas Di lascio had six of the Lancers’ 10 shots, including all three shots on goal. Javier Palomo had two shots, with Jonathan Castro and Tim Huesken recording one shot each.
Brendan Dally preserved the shutout in goal for Hastings, stopping three shots. Dominik Lang made 13 saves for Mount Marty.
Hastings is now 22-0 all-time against Mount Marty. This was the third time in five meetings that the match was not decided in regulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.