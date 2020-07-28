The Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels moved to within a victory of a state tournament berth with a 15-0 rout of the Yankton Lakers in Class A district amateur baseball action on Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The Lakers will now face the Vermillion Grey Sox in a rematch today (Wednesday). The winner of that game will face the Flying Squirrels on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Zach Dibble pounded the ball, going 4-for-5 with a triple, two doubles and three RBI, for Sioux Falls. Lucas Weilber also went 4-for-5, driving in three. Jaden Holzer went 3-for-3 with a double. Carter Ades had two hits and Jack Revier added a double in the victory.
Jacob Just, Sam Mooney and Jett Olszewski each had a hit for Yankton.
Seth Peterson went the distance, striking out eight in the six-inning contest, for the win. Cobe Porter took the loss.
YANKTON 000 000 — 0 3 4
S.F. SQUIRRELS 305 304 — 15 17 2
Cobe Porter, Brian Fuez (1), Sam Mooney (4), Jett Olszewski (6) and Owen Feser; Seth Peterson and Jack Revier
District 6B
Wynot 5, Tabor 1
MENNO — The fifth-seeded Wynot Expos earned a trip to the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament championship game with a 5-1 victory over top-seeded Tabor in the semifinals on Tuesday in Menno.
Wynot will face either Menno or Crofton in the title game, a 7 p.m. contest on Saturday. Both teams in the championship are qualified for the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament, Aug. 5-16 in Mitchell.
Jackson Sudbeck doubled and singled, driving in two, to lead Wynot. Landon Wieseler had a game-high three hits. Kyle Wiepen posted two hits and two RBI. Dawson Sudbeck also had two hits. Jalen Wieseler, Lee Heimes and Devon Lammers each had a hit in the victory.
Chase Kortan and Joey Slama each had two hits for Tabor. Brandon Kemp, Beau Rothschadl, Christian Uecker and Sam Caba each had a hit.
Jackson Sudbeck went the distance, striking out 10, for the win. Bryce Scieszinski took the loss.
Tabor faces Irene on Thursday at 8 p.m., with the winner also qualifying for state.
WYNOT 001 100 201 — 5 12 0
TABOR 000 001 000 — 1 8 1
Jackson Sudbeck and Dawson Sudbeck; Bryce Scieszinski, Mace Merkwan (7) and Joey Slama
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.